"I guess it was an equal match," says Bengaluru gaffer Marco Pezzaiuoli

Bengaluru FC shares a point with an in-form Jamshedpur FC in a 0-0 draw on the eighth match of the Indian Super League; The men of steel were always the favorites going into the match but the Pezzaiuoli men showed their class throughout the ninety minutes to stop the likes of Greg Stewards and Jordan Murray. A contented Pezzaiuoli addressed the press at the post match press conference.

Better defending

Bengaluru FC finally got their first clean sheet of the season. The likes of Alan Costa and Ashique were firm in front of relentless pressure from the Greg Stewart led Jamshedpur attack. Gurpreet Singh Sandhu also showcased why he is the go-to goalkeeper of the Indian team. When asked about the team's solid defending performance, Marco said,

"I think yes we were very good defending wise. We cleared the set pieces well. Even in the open play, we did well and I guess it was an equal match, a good game."

Taking off Cleiton



The exclusion of the Indian captain Sunil Chhetri from the starting lineup was shocking to some fans today, but even more shocking was his introduction at 72nd minute by subbing off Cleiton Silva at an evenly poised game. Cleiton had another stellar performance for the blues and was having good chances in front of the goal. When quizzed about a justification for his choice the gaffer simply said

"When it is an equal game you need to be compact. And I wanted to have Prince as an attacking player with his speed at the end and I also saw that Cleiton was a bit tired."

Thoughts on finishing

Bengaluru had a shaky start but gradually grew into the game. In the second half they really came out of their cocoon and showed the Jamshedpur defense what their final third is capable of. But couldn't register a goal to show for their attack. When asked if the gaffer would have liked a little more discipline from the strikers he said,

"I think their goalkeeping as well as defending has been good. In the first half, Cleiton has a great chance across from Ashique but we weren't lucky enough, but still we created chances that's a good way."