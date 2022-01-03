ISL 2021-22:"I always make decisions that are best for the team," says Chennaiyin FC Head Coach Bozidar Bandovic

The latest match of the Indian Super League between Jamshedpur FC and Chennaiyin FC turns in favor of the Marina Machans. The Bandovic led team edge over the Men of Steel from a set piece goal at the thirty first minute and held on to the lead against a fiercely attacking Jamshedpur.

The gaffer was happy with this win against a side which has been a strong contender for the trophy throughout the season so far. A delighted Bandovic addressed the post match press.

Tactical masterclass from Bandovic



The Valskis less Jamshedpur tried their best to come back to the game. However they couldn't find a way into the net thanks to the ironclad defense of Chennai. Jamshedpur had more possessions with almost triple amount of shots on goal but couldn't level things up. Bandovic's centre back duo of Damjanovic and Dhot were exceptional alongside the young captain Thapa. When asked if he believes that tonight's match was a 'masterclass' from the Montenegrin coach he humbly said,

"I think we were tactically very disciplined and it was very difficult for the boys because as you know we came back from 2 losses. I'll use the team slogan that's 'All in for Chennaiyin' and this boys give every game everything. I'm very proud of their effort and fighting spirit."

The Injuries



Their injury problems have been persistent throughout the season for most of the clubs, Bandovic told how his team has struggled so far. He as shade some light to the substitution of an in form Koman who had assisted the only goal of the match.



"We had problems before this game we didn't have Valskis and Arias was injured.Koman was sick all night. we didn't know if he'll play or not. He asked to be replaced and we took him out cause he couldn't handle it anymore."

Greg stewart's domination finally broken

Greg Stewart have been one of the best players of this season's ISL. However the Marina Machans handled the Scottish forward expertly. Stewart couldn't play his effortless game thanks to the tight knitted Chennaiyin defense. The coach also spilled the beans on how they prepared for the big man.

"We had analyzed his previous games and marked his movements. I think the boys did very well double marking him and all went according to our plan."

On dropping Vishal Kaith

Chennaiyin's last few matches have been painful, specially their recent encounter against Bengaluru. They practically gifted the Blues the three point with two costly errors coming from Vishal Kaith. The team sheet showed that Bandovic didn't take those mistakes lightly as the former ATKMB player Debjit Majumder featured on the starting lineup. Him keeping a clean sheet will certainly make things tricky for Kaith. Bandovic commented on his decision after the last game.

"Debjit had a good game. I always make decisions that are best for the team. It's best for the team and for Vishal to take a break and for Debjit to play."



