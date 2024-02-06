Hyderabad secures historic opportunity to host FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers

Hyderabad has been selected as the venue to host the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers match between India and Kuwait. The Telangana Football Association (TFA) successfully secured approval for the event, scheduled for June 6 this year, as announced by Dr. K.T. Mahi, Chairman of TFA.

This achievement marks a significant milestone for Hyderabad, as it prepares to welcome international football teams for a crucial match on the road to the FIFA World Cup. The decision comes after extensive discussions between TFA officials, including Mr. Mahi and TFA secretary Mr. G.P. Palguna, and Telangana's Chief Minister.

🚨 Breaking: Hyderabad to host FIFA World Cup Qualifiers vs Kuwait on June 6.



(Sportstar)#IndianFootball — Aswathy (@_inkandball_) February 6, 2024

"The positive response from the Chief Minister has paved the way for this historic event," stated Dr. Mahi to Sportstar. He further added that Mr. Palguna had also appealed for financial assistance to all state sports associations, receiving an encouraging response.



The upcoming World Cup qualifier holds immense importance for India, currently positioned third in the standings. Despite a recent defeat against Qatar, India still has a chance to qualify to the third round og the prestigious tournament if they manage to secure one of the top two spots in the qualifiers.

As preparations kick into high gear, Hyderabad eagerly anticipates hosting its first-ever FIFA World Cup qualifiers match, underscoring the city's growing stature in the world of sports.