Hyderabad FC vs Odisha FC Dream11 Predictions: ISL Fantasy Tips, Probable 11, Captain and Vice-Captain

In the 43rd match of the Indian Super League 2021-22, Hyderabad FC will host Odisha FC at the GMC Athletic Stadium, Bambolim, Goa. The Kalinga Warriors are now sitting at the seventh spot with ten points from seven matches while the Nizams are in the fourth spot with twelve points from seven matches.

Head to Head Record

Matches played- 4



Hyderabad FC - 1

Odisha FC - 2

Draw- 1

Goal Tally

Hyderabad FC have scored twelve goals so far in the tournament. The Nizams have conceded only six goals. On the other hand Odisha FC has scored thirteen goals. However, they have conceded fourteen goals so far.

Top Scorer

Hyderabad FC - Ogbeche (6 goals)

Odisha FC - Javi Hernandez (4 goals)

Recent Form

Hyderabad FC - D W W D D

Odisha FC - L W L L D

Squad

Hyderabad FC - Laxmikant Kattimani, Lalbiakhlua Jongte, Gurmeet Singh, Manas Dubey, Nim Dorjee Tamang, Chinglensana Singh, Juanan, Akash Mishra, Dimple Bhagat, Nikhil Prabhu, Souvik Chakraborty, Asish Rai, Kynsailang Khongsit, Joao Victor, Mohammed Yasir, Edu Garcia, Sahil Tavora, Hitesh Sharma, Abdul Rabeeh, Mark Zothanpuia, Nikhil Poojary, Halicharan Narzary, Joel Chianese, Javier Siverio, Aniket Jadhav, Abhishek Halder, Bartholomew Ogbeche, Rohit Danu, Ishan Dey.



Odisha FC - Kamaljit Singh, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Kumar, Gaurav Bora, Lalruathara, Sahil Panwar, Hendry Antonay, Lalhrezuala Sailung, Sebastian Thangmuansang, Deven Sawhney, Victor Mongil, Hector Rodas, Thoiba Singh Moirangthem, Vinit Rai, Paul Ramfangzauva, Isaac Vanmalsawma, Isak Vanlalruatfela, Liridon Krasniqi, Javi Hernandez, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Nandhakumar Sekar, CVL Remtluanga, Nikhil Raj, Akshunna Tyagi, Daniel Lalhlimpuia, Aridai Cabrera, Jonathas Cristian De Jesus.

Unavailability

Hyderabad FC - Narzary, Yasir

Odisha FC - Rodas

Expected 11

Hyderabad FC ( 4-2-3-1) - Kattimani, Ashish, Sana, Juanan, Akash, Victor, Hitesh, Danu, Aniket, Ogbeche.

Odisha FC (4-2-3-1) - Kamaljit, Antonay, Bora, Mongil, Lalruatthara, Vinit, Paul, Issac, Javi, Aridai, Jonathas.

The Bridge Dream11 Prediction

Kamaljit (8.5), Ashish (9.0), Sana (8.5), Mongil (8.5), Mishra (8.5), Vinit (9.0), Javi (10.0) (VC), Victor (9.0), Ogbeche (9.5) (C), Jonathas (9.5), Chianese (9.0)