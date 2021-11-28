Hyderabad FC vs Mumbai City FC: 5 Talking points from the ISL match

In their second encounter of the second season of the Indian Super League, Hyderabad FC stunned Mumbai City FC with a 3-1 win at Fatorda. Manuel Marquez's side came from behind through the likes of Joao Victor, Bartholomew Ogbeche, and Rohit Danu to get their first-ever victory over the Islanders.



Mumbai City opened the scoring as early as the sixth minute when Ahmed Jahouh scored a screamer leaving the HFC custodian helpless. In about seven minutes, HFC canceled out the effort with a perfectly taken spot-kick by João Victor. Awarded to them following Bipin Singh's foul on Joel Chianese. Bartholomew Ogbeche extended the lead for HFC in the 53rd minute as he slotted in a perfectly released ball by Aniket Jadhav. Mumbai lost all their hopes of redemption when Rohit Danu brilliantly found the back of the net in the 82nd minute.



Buckingham sticks to Sergio Lobera's ways but lacks poise

An Oxford postgraduate, Des Buckingham made a very clever decision sticking to Sergio Lobera's ways. Buckingham did not overly experiment with the line-ups, which has been fairly positive for him up till now.

However, the team still misses Lobera flair, or rather the Hugo Boumous absence was evidently visible although Cassio Gabriel kind of made up for it as he continued to impress. However, Buckingham was thoroughly tactically out-classed by Manuel Marquez.









Hyderabad FC deprived Mumbai City of comfort and luster



The comfort with which Buckingham's side started the game, was disposed of soon by Marquez's side. Mumbai started giving in to the pressure created by the opponents primarily by Bartholomew Ogbeche.

HFC's game pretty much made the defending Champions look merely ordinary with Igor Angulo having an off day. As the former Golden Boot winner failed to make any visible impact on the game.



Hyderabad FC's cohesiveness



The second goal by HFC, scored by Barth Ogbeche is a prime example of cohesiveness and coordination in the team. The perfect positioning of the players, from Aniket Jadhav's timely release to Ogbeche's received as he put it past MCFC custodian Nawaz, was a spectacular affair to watch.



Hyderabad FC's driving force



The Indian U23 contingent has been a huge driving force for Hyderabad FC's stellar performance. Akash Mishra's interceptions, Aniket Jadhav's assist for the second goal to Bartholomew Ogbeche, and finally Rohit Danu's final goal stand up for the statement itself. Performances of Chinglensana also added to the cause.



Attacking woes continue for the Nizams



Although HFC made a 3-1 win over defending Champions MCFC. Hyderabad FC needs to work on their wastefulness upfront. Ad they could register only seven shots throughout the 90 minutes. Already having their defense established as one of the best if not the best in the tournament, if they figure out their attacking shorts, Hyderabad FC will be a force to reckoned with.