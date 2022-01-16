Football
Hyderabad FC vs Jamshedpur FC Dream11 Predictions: ISL Fantasy Tips, Probable 11, Captain and Vice-Captain
Dream 11 tips and predictions for the ISL match between Hyderabad FC and Jamshedpur FC
In the 63rd match of the Indian Super League 2021-22, Hyderabad FC will host Jamshedpur FC at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim, Goa. Both teams are sitting comfortably in the top half of the table as Men of Steel are second with nineteen points in eleven games while the Nizams are just one place below with seventeen points after playing same amount of games. This is the second encounter between both teams with the first one ending in a 1-1 draw last month on the same ground.
Head to Head Record
Matches played - 5
Hyderabad FC - 0
Jamshedpur FC - 1
Draw - 4
Goal Tally
Hyderabad FC have scored twenty one goals so far in the tournament and have conceded only eleven goals which is second best in the season till now. On the other hand, Jamshedpur FC have scored eighteen goals while conceding twelve goals so far.
Top Scorer
Hyderabad FC - Bartholomew Ogbeche (9 goals)
Jamshedpur FC - Greg Stewart (5 goals)
Recent Form
Hyderabad FC - D L D W D
Jamshedpur FC - W W L D D
Squads
Hyderabad FC- Laxmikant Kattimani, Gurmeet Singh, Lalbiakhlua Jongte; Akash Mishra, Asish Rai, Chinglensana Singh, Juanan Gonzalez, Pritam Soraisam, Nikhil Prabhu, Nim Dorjee Tamang; Joao Victor, Mohammad Yasir, Souvik Chakrabarti, Hitesh Sharma, Sahil Tavora, Nikhil Poojary, Edu Garcia, Mark Zothanpuia, Halicharan Nazary, Abdul Rabeeh; Bart Ogbeche, Javi Siverio, Joel Chianese, Rohit Danu, Aniket Jadhav, Aaren D'Silva.
Jamshedpur FC- Pawan Kumar, Rehenesh TP, Vishal Yadav, Jitendra Singh, Laldinpuia, Narender Gahlot, Ricky Lallawmawia, Eli Sabia, Sandip Mandi, Laldinliana Renthlei, Karan Amin, Peter Hartley, Anas Edathodika, Boris Singh, Pronay Halder, Alex Lima, Mobashir Rahman, Ritwik Das, Greg Stewart, Len Doungel, Jordan Murray, Farukh Choudhary, Ishan Pandita.
Unavailable Players
Hyderabad FC: Md. Yasir, H Narzary, Ogbeche
Jamshedpur FC: Farukh, K. Thatal
Possible Line-ups
Hyderabad FC: L.Kattimani, A.Rai, C.Singh, Juanan, A.Mishra, J.Victor, H.Sharma, Poojary, Garcia, Jadhav, Siverio
Jamshedpur FC: P.Kumar, Renthlei, Hartley, Sabia, Lallawmawma, Doungel, B.Singh, Lima, Pandita, Stewart, Murray
The Bridge Dream XI Prediction
P.Kumar (8.5), Hartley (9), Mishra (9), Rai (8.5), Lima (9), Boris (9), Garcia (9), Victor(9.5), Stewart (10.5)(C), Siverio (9) (VC), Doungel (9)
Broadcast
Matchday: Monday (January 17, 2022), 7.30 PM IST
Live Telecast: Star Sports Network
Live Streaming: Disney + HotStar, JIO TV, One Football app (Overseas)