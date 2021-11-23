Hyderabad FC vs Chennaiyin FC: 5 Things to Expect From the Match

The eighth edition of the Indian Super League has already seen some stellar matches. The upcoming Hyderabad FC vs Chennaiyin FC is looking to carry on the breathtaking momentum the initial matches have created. Hyderabad is hosting the two times ISL winner Chennaiyin FC at the GMC athletic stadium this Tuesday. Both teams will be looking to start their campaign with a win.

Hyderabad FC looking to continue their dream run

Last season for Chennaiyin FC was underwhelming, to say the least. So the introduction of the new coach Bozidar Bandovic this year had hardly surprised anyone, but the Montenegrin coach has got a tricky match to start his stint at Chennai.

Hyderabad's recruitment of Manolo Marquez had worked like a charm for the Nizams. On their dream run under Manolo, they had almost qualified for the semis last season. Hyderabad will be looking to carry on that momentum in the new season, while Chennayin will try to figure out their strengths for this season.

Hyderabad's Indian core vs Chennaiyin's Marquees



Manuel Marquez Roca and Hyderabad FC have gained a significantly large fan base due to their philosophy of having an Indian core. The coach has pointed out time and time again that his tactics are youth-based. Players like Akash Mishra, Chinglensana Singh had emerged last season due to Roca's faith in young players. This season, their team looks very balanced with the newly signed foreigners and young players.

Meanwhile, Chennayin had gone on a signing frenzy this transfer window. Their newly signed players do make a very fearsome team on paper but as their Assistant coach Syed Sabir Pasha had pointed out earlier, their team is right now in a transitioning period and it might be difficult to gel as a team with so many new signings. That being said, the likes of Mirlan Murzaev, Vladimir Koman are enough to secure the three points with their individual brilliance on the pitch.

Watch out for Obegeche and Crivellaro



This season, Bortholomow Obegeche will make his debut with Hyderabad FC. This will be his 4th club in the 5 seasons he has played in the ISL. The 37-year-old might not have a lot of years left in his career, so this will be a crucial season for the Nigerian forward.

Meanwhile, Chennaiyin's main man in midfield for the last three seasons, Rafael Crivellaro is all set to miss the opener. Even though Rafael had been out of the pitch during most of the last season due to an ankle injury, the team has kept faith in Rafael and extended his contract. Rafael will do everything in his power to forget the painful season Chennai had suffered in his absence as soon as he return.

Ogbeche in action in Hyderabad FC training; (Image source HFC Media)

Anirudh Thapa to lead Chennaiyin



The India teams' talismanic midfielder is in for a big responsibility in this year's ISL. As he is named the new captain of Chennaiyin FC. He has been a part of the team since 2016. How well the 23-year-old midfielder deal with the responsibility will be seen in the Hyderabad match. He has been dominating the midfield with the former captain Crevellaro for three years and the club will rely a lot on their performance this season.

Defensive and Precise football vs Attacking football

Hyderabad's Spanish coach is pretty tight defensively, his traditional 4-2-3-1 or 4-4-2 formation most of the time keeps a high but tidy defense line. Last year Hyderabad FC had conceded the second least shots on target, the youngster Chinglesena Singh was very influential in their defensive uniformity. The signing of Juanan this year only proves their defense will continue to be a nightmare for the opponents.

Meanwhile Chennaiyin historically were never the most defensive team, but their last year performance in attack had failed to compensate for their lack of defensive strategies. Their four out of six signings this year have been attackers, and that sends clear indication that the Montenegrin coach is eyeing an attacking tactic. The fortress that is the Hyderabad defense will be the perfect challenge for the new Marina Machans rejuvinated squad.



