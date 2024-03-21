Hyderabad FC slapped with transfer ban for two windows

Hyderabad FC faces another major setback with a transfer ban for the next two registration windows imposed by the All India Football Federation’s player status committee. The ban follows repeated defaults on player and official salaries.

The club is banned from registering any new players for two entire and consecutive registration periods effective from mid-June to August end and extending to January 2025. This sidelines Hyderabad from player acquisitions for the 2024-25 season.

And the Hyderabad FC staff who raised the tiffo gets kicked out.



I don't know what's a bigger mistake, not paying the staff or raising a banner asking for salary.



A NEW LOW FOR Indian Football. Do something @kalyanchaubey@Shaji4Football#IndianFootball pic.twitter.com/KVzULKgGar — Aswathy (@_inkandball_) February 1, 2024

With Hyderabad FC at the bottom of the ISL table, the ban complicates their prospects, relying solely on domestic talents unless an appeal overturns the decision.



Non-coaching staff protested unpaid salaries during a home game on February 1st, highlighting persistent financial turmoil within the club. Despite protests, outstanding dues remain unsettled, leaving staff in limbo.

The ban compounds Hyderabad FC's troubles as they're already under a FIFA transfer ban due to payment defaults to former player Bartholomew Ogbeche. The AIFF held the club accountable for its recurrent disregard for player welfare, noting numerous complaints.

Over two years, more than ten players and officials, including foreign talents, have filed complaints, highlighting the club's turmoil. Recent departures of players like Chinglensana Singh and Nikhil Poojary exacerbate the situation.