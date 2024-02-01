Watch: Hyderabad FC Staff demand salary, removed from stadium by security personnel

Dramatic turn of events unfurled during the clash between Hyderabad FC and FC Goa at the Gachibowli Stadium on Thursday. The spotlight shifted from the players to the behind-the-scenes heroes – the Hyderabad FC staff. Frustrated by the non-payment of salaries, the staff made a bold statement by staging a protest with a banner that echoed their plea: 'Salary please-HFC staff.'

The staff, wearing their Hyderabad FC gear and Money Heist masks, displayed a unified front demanding their overdue wages. The simple yet powerful message on the banner spoke volumes about the challenges faced by those working tirelessly off the pitch.

The banner fluttered in the air, catching the attention of both fans and officials. However, the protest took an unexpected turn as security personnel intervened, escorting the staff out of the stadium.

