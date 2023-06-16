Hyderabad FC set to sign Jonathan Moya

Indian Super League (ISL) side Hyderabad FC have started to make moves in the transfer market window ahead of the 2023/24 season. Their first major incoming transfer of the season will be Costa Rican striker Jonathan Moya.

The 31-year-old Moya played in the second tier of South Korean football with Anyang till April this year. He scored 14 goals in 36 matches during his time with the Korean club.

Moya had been without a club since April and it had been rumoured that Thailand was going to be his next destination. However, in the end his path will lead him to India, confirmed a Costa Rican agent and former player.

Jonathan Moya va jugar la súper league en India 🇮🇳 Hyderabad será su nuevo equipo ⚽️👍🏾 — Carlos Hernandez (@lashmidaniel16) June 15, 2023

Moya has played 10 matches for the Costa Rica national team. He has spent most of his domestic career within his own country, but has also gone on stints abroad, such as with SD Huesca in the Spanish second division.

Hyderabad FC won the ISL title last year and finished second on the table this season, but are facing a mass exodus of players currently. Borja Herrera (East Bengal FC), Javier Siverio and Joel Chianese are all on their way out while star Indian defender Akash Mishra is also set to move away.