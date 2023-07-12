Hyderabad FC sign Costa Rican striker Jonathan Moya

Hyderabad FC have completed the signing of Costa Rican International Jonathan Moya, the club announced on Wednesday. This is a move in the Indian football transfer market The Bridge had reported last month.

The 31-year-old striker joins HFC after a two-year stint in Korea becoming the first new overseas signing for the Yellow and Black ahead of the 2023-24 campaign.

Born and brought up in San Jose, Moya started his career at the Deportivo Saprissa academy that has produced some of the finest stars in the country. He has since spent time in the Costa Rican Primera Division, the Segunda Division in Spain and also in the top flight league in Ukraine.

“I am very excited to join the team, and I want to thank the club for putting their faith in me. To the fans, I promise to give my 100% every time and together we will achieve some great things,” said Moya who spent the last two and a half seasons with FC Anyang in the Korean second division, where he scored 28 goals in the league.

The 6-foot plus striker was a part of the Costa Rican National Team squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers and has 15 appearances for his country. He was also part of the squad that won the Copa Centroamericana in 2014.

A natural goalscorer, Moya has been a menace in front of goal in every club he has played for and is all set to get his first taste of Indian Football with Hyderabad FC next season.