Hyderabad FC faces second FIFA transfer ban

Hyderabad FC has once again found itself in the crosshairs of Fifa, receiving its second transfer ban in less than a year as per TOI. This severe penalty has been imposed due to the club's failure to settle outstanding salaries and dues owed to player Bart Ogbeche.

The latest ban follows a similar punitive action taken by Fifa in November of last year, stemming from a contract dispute involving Spanish midfielder Nestor Jesus Gordillo. The recurrence of such sanctions raises concerns about Hyderabad FC's financial management and its ability to meet contractual obligations.

FIFA, in a recent statement to Times of India, revealed that Hyderabad FC is currently under a registration ban under Article 24 of the Regulations on the Status and Transfer of Players. This article deals with the consequences of failing to pay relevant amounts in due time. The ban is set to be lifted once the club fulfills the stipulated payment requirements.

Notably, Fifa did not disclose the identities of the players who raised complaints about unpaid salaries, prompting the governing body to enforce the ban. The All India Football Federation (AIFF) issued a notification to all member associations this month, announcing a national ban on the club's registration of new players. This ban, effective immediately, was communicated by FIFA's Head of Judicial Bodies (Adjudicatory) and is linked to the club's failure to clear dues owed to Nigerian striker Bartholomew Ogbeche.

A wave of discontent seems to have engulfed the foreign contingent at Hyderabad FC, with players and coaches reportedly reaching out to Fifa. Complaints about unpaid salaries have allegedly been filed by Joel Chianese, Borja Herrera, Odei Onaindia, and Bartholomew Ogbeche. The coaching staff, including head coach Manolo Marquez and goalkeeper's coach Asier Rey, have also taken their grievances to the global football governing body.

Among those contemplating filing complaints are Jose Barroso, the strength and conditioning coach, and Benito Montalvo, the assistant coach. Their potential legal action highlights the widespread dissatisfaction within the club.

While the current ban's immediate impact on Hyderabad FC is limited, given the upcoming opening of the transfer window on January 1, the recurring issues with FIFA sanctions raise significant questions about the club's financial stability and its ability to navigate the competitive landscape of Indian football.