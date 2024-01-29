Woes follow Hyderabad FC as Petteri Pennanen terminates contract over unpaid salaries

Petteri Pennanen officially severed ties with Hyderabad FC, citing unpaid salaries as the primary reason. The Finnish player made the announcement through his Instagram account on Monday, shedding light on the mental toll and ordeal that has taken on him.

"The last few months have been mentally very difficult, and there have been a lot of sleepless nights, but I'm really grateful that I have an amazing family and friends supporting me. Without them, I don't know if I would have had the strength to push through everything," Pennanen wrote in his Instagram post.



Expressing uncertainty about the future, he added, "At the moment, I have no idea what will happen next, but my main goal is to get a smile back on my face, be happy, and enjoy football again. Wherever it will be."

Pennanen's departure marked the fifth instance of a foreign player leaving Hyderabad FC due to unresolved salary issues this season. With this, the 2021-22 champions found themselves contending with challenges, now set to finish the season with just one foreign player, Jao Victor.

The turmoil extends beyond foreign players, as several Indian players are also seeking exits from the club. Mohammed Yasir has already made a move to FC Goa, while Nikhil Poojary and Sana Singh are expected to follow suit.