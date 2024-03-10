ISL: Hyderabad FC creates history with all-Indian squad win against Chennaiyin FC

Hyderabad FC has etched its name in the annals of football history by becoming the first club to secure a win in the Indian Super League (ISL) with an all-Indian starting eleven, on Saturday.

The team, under the guidance of coach Thangboi Singto, clinched their inaugural victory of the ISL 2023-24 campaign in the match against Chennaiyin FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium.

In a match brimming with attacking flair from both sides, Hyderabad FC emerged triumphant with a narrow 1-0 victory over the Marina Machans. The closely contested encounter saw the woodwork shuddering on multiple occasions, but it was Sajjad Parray's 89th-minute strike that sealed the win for Hyderabad FC



Chennaiyin FC displayed a spirited performance throughout the match, with their attacking trio of Ninthoinganba Meetei, Vincy Barretto, and Farukh Choudhary, alongside Brazilian playmaker Rafael Crivellaro, constantly threatening the Hyderabad FC defense. However, luck was not on their side as they failed to convert several promising opportunities.

The deadlock was finally broken when Sajjad Parray capitalized on a crowded Chennaiyin FC box to fire home the winning goal. Despite Chennaiyin FC's relentless efforts, Hyderabad FC's resolute defense, led by Parray's stellar performance, held firm.

Earlier in the game, both teams had come agonizingly close to scoring. Crivellaro orchestrated a chance for Meetei in the 12th minute, only for the winger to narrowly miss the target. Barretto's effort was denied by the crossbar, and Rabeeh's header hit the post, keeping the scores level.

Hyderabad FC's Makhan Chothe and Abdul Rabeeh also posed a constant threat to the Chennaiyin FC defense, with Chothe turning provider for Rabeeh, whose header struck the woodwork.

The match wasn't without its drama as Mohammed Rafi of Hyderabad FC was shown a red card in added time, but by then, the job was done for the visitors.