Hyderabad FC Faces Fresh Hurdle with Second Transfer Ban

In a fresh blow to Hyderabad FC's preparations for the new season, the All India Football Federation's (AIFF) player status committee has imposed a secondary transfer ban on the club as per Times of India.

The decision came in the wake of an unresolved salary dispute involving defender Adil Khan, further exacerbating the club's challenges at the onset of the ongoing season.

Adil Khan, who signed a contract with Hyderabad FC in June 2020, recently lodged a complaint with the federation stating that he had not received his complete salary for the period spanning September 2022 to January 2023.

With negotiations at an impasse and the club failed to pay the outstanding dues, Adil Khan escalated the matter by involving the federation. The AIFF's player status committee, led by Godfrey Pereira, has taken a decisive stance in this regard. Citing recurring financial lapses, the committee invoked Article 14.4 of the Regulations, imposing a ban on Hyderabad FC from registering new players – both from home and abroad – for two successive registration periods.

This ban is a significant setback, directly hampering the club's capacity to bolster its squad for the upcoming season.

The AIFF's directive carries a financial component as well. Adil Khan is owed Rs 1 crore, coupled with an annual interest rate of five per cent, reflecting his unpaid salary as stipulated in the Addendum Agreement dated August 30, 2021. However, a glimmer of hope exists for Hyderabad FC, contingent on the settlement of pending dues, as articulated in Article 14.6 of the Regulations.

Reports have surfaced indicating that Hyderabad FC has lodged an appeal against the AIFF's decision, underscoring the club's determination to navigate the challenges and seek a favorable resolution.

Regrettably, the timing of this ban compounds the predicament for Hyderabad FC. Earlier this month we exclusively reported about Hyderabad FC being unable to register their newly signed players ahead of the ongoing Durand Cup.

As the transfer window ends on August 31, Hyderabad FC finds itself racing against the clock to navigate the complexities of the financial and administrative challenges at hand.