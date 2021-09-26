'Host a Fan' - a project to encourage locals to host visiting fans during 2022 WC

The Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy (SC) has announced the launch of its 'Host a Fan' initiative, enabling households across the country to volunteer to host visiting supporters during upcoming sporting events.

An expression of the Arab world's famed hospitality, the first-of-a-kind programme will link supporters traveling to Qatar for major tournaments with locals and residents.

"The Host a Fan initiative is part of the SC's strategy to provide fans visiting Qatar with a variety of culturally-rich accommodation options.

"This unique approach will not only allow fans to stay in one place throughout the tournament but will also enable them to experience Qatar's culture through the eyes of a local," said Khalid Al-Jumaily, Project Manager of the initiative at the SC.