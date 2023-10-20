Goalkeeping brilliance in ISL 2023-24: Highest number of clean sheets and saves

Attackers win you games, defenses win you titles, as the legendary Sir Alex Ferguson once emphasized. This timeless statement underscores the profound importance of a team's defense in the world of football.

In particular, goalkeepers often take on the role of unsung heroes, capable of making or breaking a team's success. The 2023-24 Indian Super League (ISL) season has witnessed exceptional goalkeeping performances, demonstrating just how pivotal these players are to their respective teams.

As the ISL 2023-24 season is set to resume after a brief pause, it's time to shine a light on the goalkeepers who have been standing tall between the posts and the teams that have been exemplary in keeping clean sheets.

Most clean sheets

When it comes to keeping a clean sheet, it's Rehnesh Paramba and Jamshedpur FC who sit at the top with 2 clean sheets, showcasing their defensive might. These clean sheets were achieved in matches against East Bengal, which ended in a draw, and another against Hyderabad FC, where they triumphed with a 1-0 scoreline.

Following closely behind are six teams, each boasting a single clean sheet in the 2-3 matches they have played in the league so far. These teams include North East United, Goa FC, Kerala Blasters, East Bengal FC, Mohan Bagan SG, and Odisha FC, all displaying their commitment to defensive solidity in the ISL 2023-24 season.

Most saves

Leading the charge in the saves department is Rehnesh TP of Jamshedpur FC. In the three matches he has played so far, Rehenesh has demonstrated his prowess with a remarkable 11 saves. These saves break down into 5 from inside the box, 6 from outside the box, 3 parried saves, and an impressive zero penalty saves. Notably, Jamshedpur FC also tops the clean sheet chart, boasting 2 clean sheets out of three matches.

Close on Rehenesh's heels is the 22-year-old sensation, Samik Mitra, from Chennaiyin FC. With just one save less than the leader, Samik holds the second position with 10 saves to his name. Although he has yet to secure a clean sheet for his team, Samik's stats include 6 saves from inside the box, 4 saves from outside the box, 5 parried saves, and no penalty saves.

Sharing the third spot are Kiran Chemjong from Punjab FC and Sachin Suresh from Kerala Blasters, both amassing 9 crucial saves each. These two goalkeepers have showcased their mettle with 5 saves from inside the box. However, while they're equally matched in saves, it's Sachin Suresh and the Kerala Blasters who can boast a clean sheet to their name, adding an extra layer of importance to their saves.

Further down the leaderboard, Mirshad Michu from North East United and Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, the renowned Indian goalkeeper standing tall for Bengaluru FC, have each recorded 7 saves. Michu and his team have secured a clean sheet, while Michu's saves include 4 from inside the box. In contrast, Sandhu, while matching Michu in saves, has yet to secure a clean sheet for his side.



