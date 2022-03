HFC vs KBFC Dream11 Predictions: ISL Fantasy Tips, Probable 11, Captain and Vice-Captain

In the final match of the Indian Super League 2021-22, Hyderabad FC will face Kerala Blasters at the PJN Stadium, Fatorda, Goa. Hyderabad FC defeated ATK Mohun Bagan 3-2 in the semi-final while Kerala Blasters defeated Jamshedpur FC 2-1 to reach the finals.

Head to Head Record

Matches played - 6

Kerala Blasters - 3

Hyderabad FC - 3

Draw - 0

Goal Tally

Hyderabad FC have scored forty-six goals so far in the tournament. The Nizams have conceded twenty-six goals. On the other hand, Kerala Blasters have scored thirty-six goals. However, they have conceded twenty-six goals so far.

Top Scorer

Hyderabad FC - Ogbeche (18 goals)



Kerala Blasters - Diaz, Vazquez (8 goals)

Recent Form

Kerala Blasters - W W D W W

Hyderabad FC - W L W W L

Squad

Hyderabad FC - Laxmikant Kattimani, Lalbiakhlua Jongte, Gurmeet Singh, Manas Dubey, Nim Dorjee Tamang, Chinglensana Singh, Juanan, Akash Mishra, Dimple Bhagat, Nikhil Prabhu, Souvik Chakraborty, Asish Rai, Kynsailang Khongsit, Joao Victor, Mohammed Yasir, Edu Garcia, Sahil Tavora, Hitesh Sharma, Abdul Rabeeh, Mark Zothanpuia, Nikhil Poojary, Halicharan Narzary, Seityasen Singh, Joel Chianese, Javier Siverio, Aniket Jadhav, Abhishek Halder, Bartholomew Ogbeche, Rohit Danu, Ishan Dey.

Kerala Blasters - Karanjit Singh, Muheet Shabir, Sachin Suresh, Prabhsukhan Singh Gill, Enes Sipovic, Sandeep Singh, Hormipam Ruivah, Bijoy V, Marko Lešković, Denechandra Meitei, Sanjeev Stalin, Jessel Carneiro, Nishu Kumar, Jeakson Singh, Harmanjot Khabra, Prashant K, Vincy Barretto, Sahal Abdul Samad, Ayush Adhikari, Givson Singh, Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Chencho Gyeltshen, Jorge Pereyra Diaz, Álvaro Vázquez.

Unavailability

Hyderabad FC - None

Kerala Blasters - None

Expected 11

Hyderabad FC ( 4-2-3-1) - Kattimani, Nim, Chinglensana, Juanan, Akash, Sauvik, Victor, Yasir, Ogbeche, Aniket, Siverio.

Kerala Blasters (4-2-3-1) - Gill, Khabra, Hormipam, Leskovic, Nishu, Vincy, Puitea, Jeakson, Luna, Diaz, Vazquez.

The Bridge Dream11 Prediction

Kattimani (8.5), Khabra (9.0), Mishra (9.0), Hormipam (8.5), Sauvik (8.5), Yasir (8.5), Puitea (8.5), Victor (9.5), Luna (9.5) (VC), Ogbeche (10.5) (C), Vazquez (10.0).