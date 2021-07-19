ISL: Hyderabad FC's and Borussia Dortmund - India Day of BVB's Virtual Tour 2021

Hyderabad, 15 July 2021: German football giant Borussia Dortmund (BVB) along with its Official Club Partner, Hyderabad FC (HFC) engaged with the media during the India Day of BVB's Virtual Tour 2021.

Hyderabad FC had entered into a long-term partnership deal with Borussia Dortmund in August 2020 to focus on building and supporting Hyderabad FC on its academy structure as well as guiding Hyderabad FCs' coaches on coaching education. The association will also involve BVB's expertise in technology to drive innovation and improve integration between the clubs thus resulting in the growth and expansion of its fan base. This partnership will also act as a pathway to attract more associations and partnerships.

Along with providing magnificent brand visibility and raising each of the club's profile among football fans around the Indian sub-continent, the partnership is specifically a great news for football fans in India, as it shows a long-term commitment towards one of the biggest German football brands to the Indian football ecosystem.

Commenting during the BVB Virtual Tour 2021 Media Interaction, Varun Tripuraneni, Co-owner, Hyderabad FC said, "When you talk about BVB, the first thing that comes to mind is obviously the fans and yellow wall and the young players. Every year you find a number of young talent coming through the ranks and that's the exciting part about BVB. We've just completed a year with BVB and are still very new in the partnership, we all feel that it's just a start and there is a long way to go. We want to focus more on youth development and home grown talent. This is something which we are really looking forward to learn from Borussia Dortmund"

Benedikt Scholz, Managing Director BVB Football Academy commented, "There is some spirit and vibe between the two clubs, and the players. We at Borussia Dortmund have always taken things organically and step-by-step. That's why we get to know each other and by starting grassroots projects, and once possible, sending coaches, sending legends to exchange knowledge and we are also keen on welcoming Hyderabad FC team here in Dortmund. There is no limit that we set ourselves, so we don't know where this ends up, but we always take it step by step and let it grow organically."

Suresh Letchmanan, MD of BVB Asia Pacific said, "We are hoping for some normality to be restored globally, not just within here in Asia and we can get some on-ground work with HFC. There's a lot of online, creative, innovative digital lab that we have planned and are also in the midst of executing. At the end of the day it's important to have, coaches on ground, players on ground. The virtual stuff, it's all great, but nothing like being on ground, kicking a ball, being assessed, having a chance to, to train at the academy. These are things that are really important for us."

German football giants Borussia Dortmund (BVB) and Indian Super League Club Hyderabad FC (HFC) launched a two-year club partnership in August 2020 with an option to extend for additional years with an extended scope until 2025. With this agreement HFC became the first and exclusive Club Partner of BVB in India.