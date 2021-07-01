ISL: Have three quality full-backs in Ashish, Nikhil, and Akash, says Manolo Marquez

The style of play at Hyderabad FC last season impressed all fans across India. The attacking approach, the possession-based space, and how the team had integrated the Indian players made them favorites for the neutrals to watch. The team finished fifth in the table and narrowly missed out on the playoffs spot. Still, fans across the country appreciated the team's style of play and efforts—the emergence of young players like Liston Colaco, Akash Mishra, Ashish Rai, Mohd. Yasir was a shining light for Indian football. The players impressed fans and became regulars for the team. Six players from the Hyderabad squad were called up for the national team for the friendlies against Oman and UAE and the joint FIFA World Cup and AFC Cup qualifiers.

The integration of the full-backs in the system was a thing that stood out for the team. Ashish Rai and Akash Mishra from the flanks supported the team in attack and defense. The inward and outward movements of full-backs and how Akash and Ashish moved in-field when allowed the space resonated with Pep Guardiola' Manchester City. Here is what coach Manolo Marquez had to say about the full-back of his squad.

"For me, football has five things, attack, defense, set pieces, transitions - attack to defense, and defense to attack. If your team knows how to manage all these situations in these moments, they will play as a team. In modern football, the full-backs are very important, and I think we have three quality full-backs. Akash Mishra, Ashish Rai, and Nikhil Poojary. Nikhil can play as a right-back very well. They have a lot of stamina and are very strong."

"Ashish Rai, for me, can play six consecutive games, and nothing happens because he is very strong. Akash is also the same; he might need more rest in between the action. Both are very good players. They train well. They are always ready to run, are always prepared for the next action in the game."

Hyderabad will be aiming to qualify in the playoffs in the upcoming ISL season and do better than what they achieved last season.