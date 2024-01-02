ISL: Conor Nestor 'legally' terminates contract with Hyderabad FC

Conor Nestor, Hyderabad FC's Irish head coach, announced on Monday that he officially ended his stint with the Indian Super League (ISL) club on December 30, 2023.



“On the 30th of December 2023, I legally terminated my contract with Hyderabad FC. I would like to say thank you to the Club's supporters, who were extremely understanding during my time at the Club, and to those players who always gave their best for the good of the group," Nestor wrote on social media platform X after The Bridge published an exclusive article revealing the mess at the Hyderabad based club.

Nestor was roped in by Hyderabad FC in August last year as a replacement for former head coach Manolo Marquez.

Nestor was in charge of the team as the head coach for the first seven games of the season, but the club management surprisingly handed over the charge to Thangboi Singto from the game against NorthEast United FC.

Although it's not new in football, what was new was the club not communicating about it to Conor or making it official. The club captain, Joao Victor, communicated it to the players through a WhatsApp group message, and that was the end of Nestor's journey with HFC.



Meanwhile, Hyderabad FC’s goalkeeping coach Rory Grand has also “legally terminated” his contract with the club, on Monday.

Hyderabad FC, which has been in financial turmoil with the hotel bills, the salary of several players and supporting staff unpaid for several months, has had a disappointing campaign in ISL 2023-2024 so far. The club is currently reeling at the bottom of the league table.

It has not won a single match in 11 outings, drawing four and losing seven.