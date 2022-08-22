Hope in bleak times: Hatimari girls win Subroto Cup again

While the country debates over AIFF presidential candidates and the FIFA-imposed ban, a group of girls in a remote area of West Bengal continues dreaming of having a future in playing football.

The Bridge had been bowled over by how this team of U-17 female footballers had been quietly making giant strides with close to no support when they had won the U17 Subroto Cup state championship back in 2019. READ | The lost role models: A school sports story from rural Bengal

This team had to stay away from the football field for two years during the Covid-19 pandemic, but as the tournament returned this year, it was again this team that won the U17 Subroto Cup's West Bengal chapter. On Saturday, in the final match played at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata, the Hatimari school team defeated Kunchia High School from Purulia 6-0.

Lakshmi Mudi, the player of the tournament - who would surely have had a chance of making it to the U-17 Indian team if not the FIFA ban had derailed women's football in India - scored five goals in the final. Dipika Munda scored the other.





Youngster Lakshmi Mudi with her individual trophies from the tournament

"The pandemic meant that studies and sports were on a break, which saddened us all. Many of the girls, who are first-generation school students, come from very backward classes. So, they used to stay with us. Once situations eased up, we pushed them to continue with their preparations once again," explained Headmaster Prasanta Kumar Ghosh.

Two men who were in charge of instructing and coaching the girls are Haricharan Mondal and Gajen Mahato. Both were present then, during their 2019 victory, as well as during their most recent triumph.



Love for sport far outweighs opportunities

In Hatimari, while passion and love for the sport are aplenty, opportunities are, however, not. When asked about whether any of the girls have played at the state or national level, Haricharan said, "Our girls are very talented, but not many of them got a chance to play at such a high level. One of our students, Lalita Soren, has played for the state twice in the nationals."

Due to the school being in such a hidden area, away from the bustle of cities, organising selection camps and trials can be an avenue for these girls to reach higher heights. On this, Gajen agrees.

"This time, at Salt Lake, the officials there told us that girls like Lalita will get such chances via a camp they plan on organizing in our village. Unless they do it, we don't know what the situation. However, if such a camp does happen, there won't be anything better for the girls," Mahato said.





The girls posing back at their school premises

Another constant pillar of support for the girls has been team manager Basanti Burman. A teacher at the school, Burman has always been involved in the girls' well-being, whether it be their studies or their football.

"We have used our own money as well as taken help from the locals who are lovers of the sport in order to finance our girls. Be it the jerseys, the boots, and even the kind of food needed for their nutrition, it has all been done by us," the teacher-turned-team manager said.

"If people with means can lend out a helping hand to these girls, like we are trying, then it would mean the world to us," Burman urged, echoing the plight of many such young girls trying to make a name in sports.

This story about the Hatimari girls certainly provides some hope in such a bleak time in Indian football, but their arduous journey points to larger issues - the lack of support from the authorities and the long way to go in the country's grassroots development of football.