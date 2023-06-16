Habas returns to Mohun Bagan SG

Antonio Lopez Habas, one of the most successful coaches in the Indian Super League (ISL), is returning to the rebranded Mohun Bagan SG club as technical director.

Making the announcement on Friday, the Kolkata club said in a statement, "Along with making a powerful first-team side, Mohun Bagan Super Giants wants to stress on youth development with the aim of producing first-team players from the various age-group sides. Habas will be in charge of technical instructions for all the sides. The development side is currently training for the Calcutta League."

Habas had first come to India with Atletico de Kolkata in 2014, winning the title in the maiden ISL season. The Spaniard then moved to FC Pune City before returning in the 2019-20 season to win the title again with ATK.

Habas was retained as coach after ATK then merged with Mohun Bagan to become ATK Mohun Bagan. With ATKMB, Habas won 17 matches and lost eight in 32 games before being released after a winless run in the 2021/22 season.

Official: Two-time Hero ISL champion Antonio Lopez Habas joins the side as our Technical Director!

With two ISL titles and one runner-up finish, Habas has established himself as one of the most reputed coaches in the ISL. His 100% record in the Kolkata derby against East Bengal also makes him a fan favourite.

The 66-year-old, whose career included stints as the Bolivia national coach and the Valencia coach, will take up the role of technical director as his newest challenge.