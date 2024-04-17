Gyamar Nikum named Emerging Player of the Year for I-League 2023-24 season

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) Wednesday named Gyamar Nikum of Inter Kashi the Emerging Player of the Year for the I-League 2023-24 season.

Nikum scored four goals for Inter Kashi and has as many assists to his name.

The 19-year-old from Arunachal Pradesh has been pivotal in Inter Kashi's fourth-place finish in the I-League this season.

Nikum joined Inter Kashi on loan from Mumbai City FC, who had signed the young midfielder in January 2023.

The young footballer has long been rated as a wonderboy of the game.

Nikum’s breakout campaign in the I-League came in the 2021-22 season when he displayed his potential for Rajasthan United in their debut I-League campaign.

Nikum featured in 14 matches out of 18, helping his club qualify for the championship round of the league.



In the 2022 Durand Cup, Nikum dazzled once again - he scored a stoppage-time winner against Mohun Bagan and set up the goal against Indian Navy that ensured Rajasthan United’s qualification from Group B, on either side of a well-taken goal against the Islanders.

Nikum, who was called to take part in India's U20 training camp in 2022, scored against Rajasthan United. He followed this up with a goal against Churchill Brothers where Inter Kashi won 2-1.

Nikum scored two more goals against Aizawl FC and Trau FC.