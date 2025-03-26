Gurpreet Singh Sandhu's cryptic post draws sharp response from fans

Earlier this month, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, the Indian custodian was dropped from the national squad that played Bangladesh and Maldives at Shillong.

And now, after India turned in a listless performance and were held to a goal less draw by Bangladesh in the 2027 AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers Final Round campaign on Tuesday, a post by Sandhu has drawn critical reaction from fans.

Sandhu's post, which reads, "there is a difference," appears to be a jibe targeted towards Vishal Kaith, his replacement in the national squad.

Sandhu could well be referring to a couple of errors from Kaith during the fixture against Bangladesh.

The first one occurred in the opening minutes of the game while the second transpired in the 14th minute when Kaith, after gathering the ball from a Bangladesh corner, appeared to lose it when attempting to launch it towards the forward line.

Watch the video here:

India's performance on the night was criticized heavily by the coach Manolo Marquez.

Sandhu's post, however, drew sharp reaction from netizens on X, with a fan suggesting that he was taunting Kaith.

"@GurpreetGK are you taunting @vishalkaith01, let him play man you had your moment let Vishal have his instead of taunting , if you are so hurt leave bfc and challenge yourself outside India club," read the comment.

Another user shared statistics to counter Sandhu - "Conceded 5 goals in the 4 matches played under manolo , 0 wins. Vishal kept 2 clean sheets in 2 and we won a match. Of course there is a difference."

Meanwhile, others were clearly miffed over the Bengaluru FC goal keeper and did not mince words - "Difference is if he was gk yesterday minimum 1goal was guaranteed to Bangladesh."

Others felt that Sandhu was past his prime - "He's not the same as he was five years ago. Nobody could beat him back then; he was the best. But Vishal's better now. I'm saying this even though he made a terrible mistake in goal during the first fifteen minutes.GPS should work on his outings."

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, made his debut for India in 2011 and has 76 international caps thus far.

He continues to ply his trade with the Bengaluru FC in the Indian Super League.