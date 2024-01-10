Greg Stewart set to return to Scotland to join Rangers

Greg Stewart is set for Scottish homecoming as his boyhood club Rangers is in talks with the footballer, reported Daily Record.

Stewart, currently playing in the Indian Super League for Mumbai City FC, will terminate his contract to complete his move to Scottish football. According to the report, the player wants to stay closer to his family.

The 33-year-old forward came to India in the 2021-2022 season when Jamshedpur FC signed him from the Rangers. Stewart was with the Rangers for two seasons, from 2019 to 2021.

Stewart, who also played for Cowdenbeath, Dundee, Birmingham, Kilmarnock and Aberdeen, is set to sign a contract with Rangers in May.

🚨 | Greg Stewart is all set to return to Scotland after agreeing to ‘rip up his contract’ with Mumbai City FC. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 [@Record_Sport] #IndianFootball pic.twitter.com/CWZi0A9HNP — 90ndstoppage (@90ndstoppage) January 10, 2024

Stewart went from playing part-time for a Scottish third-division club to winning his boyhood club Rangers a title after a long nine-year gap, putting an end to Celtic domination, in 2020-2021.



The Scottish player played nine matches this season for Mumbai City FC, scoring two goals, and 46 overall.

In what looks to have been his last game in India, which was only three weeks ago, he scored, notched an assist and was sent off in a 2-1 win over Mohun Pagan Super Giants.