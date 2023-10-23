Government Model Senior Secondary School clinches 62nd Subroto Cup junior boys (U17) title in thrilling final

In a thrilling final match held at the Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Stadium, Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 37B, Chandigarh, emerged victorious by defeating Amenity Public School, Rudrapur, Uttarakhand, in the 62nd Subroto Cup Junior (U17) Boys Inter School International Football Tournament, on Monday. The championship was decided in a dramatic penalty shootout, with Chandigarh prevailing 5-3 over their valiant opponents.

The first half was marked by a midfield battle, with Chandigarh opting for long balls and Amenity building from the back. Clear chances were limited, but Chandigarh came closest. An early opportunity in the second half for Amenity went awry, and the match progressed to extra time after a tight contest. In extra time, Chandigarh secured victory in a penalty shootout.

This year's Subroto Cup featured a total of 38 teams in the Junior Boys (U17) category, including teams from Bangladesh and Nepal.

Air Chief Marshal V.R. Chaudhari PVSM AVSM VM ADC, Chief of Air Staff, and Anju Bobby George, the first Indian athlete to medal at the World Championships, presided over the event, presenting the winning trophy and officially concluding the tournament.

Air Chief Marshal Chaudhari praised the Subroto Cup's role in promoting grassroots football and fostering sportsmanship. The crowd was treated to a remarkable pre-match show, featuring the Air Force Band, Air Warriors Drill Team, and a captivating performance by the Air Force Golden Jubilee Institute's children.

Several awards and cash prizes were presented. Mother International School, Zahir, Brambey, Ranchi, Jharkhand, received the Fair Play Trophy and Rs. 50,000, while Rohit of Government Model Senior Secondary School, Chandigarh, was named the Best Goalkeeper and received Rs. 25,000. Sandeep Singh of Government Model Senior Secondary School, Chandigarh, earned the Best Coach award and Rs. 25,000. Amenity Public School, Rudrapur, Uttarakhand, was recognized as the Best School, receiving Rs. 40,000. Boinao Singh of Amenity Public School, Rudrapur, Uttarakhand, was named the Best Player, securing a cash prize of Rs. 40,000.

The runners-up received Rs. 2,00,000, along with the runners-up trophy, while the victorious Government Model Senior Secondary School was presented with the Winner's Trophy and Rs. 3,50,000.