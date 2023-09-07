Gokulam Kerala drawn into group A of Asian Women's Club Championship

Gokulam Kerala Football Club has been drawn into Group A of the prestigious Asian Women's Club Championship following the official draw in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on Thursday. The tournament, scheduled from November 6 to 12, employs a one-round league format with group winners proceeding to the grand finale.

This marks a significant milestone for women's club football in Asia, setting the stage for the AFC Women’s Champions League from the 2024/25 season.

Group A: Urawa Red Diamonds Ladies (Japan), Hualien Women’s Football Team (Chinese Taipei), and Bangkok FC (Thailand), Gokulam Kerala FC

This follows the club's determined efforts to participate in an event where Asia's top women's football teams vie for continental glory. Initially excluded from the competition due to a reshuffling of zones by the Asian Football Confederation (AFC), Gokulam Kerala sought inclusion through the All India Football Federation (AIFF).

The AIFF, recognizing their potential, forwarded a request to the AFC, resulting in the confirmation of the Indian champions' participation. This inclusion provides Gokulam Kerala with an opportunity to make amends for their absence in the 2022 edition due to a FIFA-imposed ban on the AIFF.

In Group A, Gokulam Kerala will face formidable opponents. Urawa Red Diamonds Ladies, seeded at the top based on Japan's latest FIFA Women’s World Ranking, will be a strong adversary. They will also face Hualien Women’s Football Team from Chinese Taipei and the host club, Bangkok FC, from Thailand.

