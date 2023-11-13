AFC Women’s Club C'ship: Gokulam Kerala beat Bangkok FC, creates history

Gokulam Kerala FC scripted a historic win in the AFC Women’s Club Championship, as they beat Bangkok FC 4-3, at the Chonburi Stadium, in Chonburi, Thailand, on Sunday, November 12, 2023. Gokulam Kerala became the first team to win a game in the AFC Women's club championship and also became the first team to appear in women's and men's AFC competitions.

The hosts led 2-1 at half-time. The Malabarians fell behind thrice, and came back as many times, to defeat their rivals in the end. Veronica Appiah, Gokulam Kerala’s Ghanaian forward, scored a hat-trick to lead the Kozhikode-based side to their maiden victory in the AFC Women’s Club Championship 2023-24.



With this result, Gokulam Kerala finish second in Group A with four points, behind Urawa Red Diamonds Ladies from Japan (on nine).

Ploychompoo Somnuek gave Bangkok the lead in the 25th minute, while Gokulam’s Iranian forward Hajar Dabbaghi equalised minutes before the interval. However, Kanyanat Chetthabutr netted in injury time of the first half to put the hosts back in the lead.

The second half was all about the star of the show Appiah, who immediately made it 2-2 in the 49th minute, but Chetthabutr scored again to make it 3-2 in Bangkok’s favour.

The Malabarians, however, did not lose heart, and kept plugging at the Bangkok defence, as Appiah finally came unto her own, scoring in the 78th and the 81st minutes, to win the match for Gokulam Kerala.