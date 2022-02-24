Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL) the organizers of the Indian Super League (ISL) is planning to make way for football fans to return to the stadium during the ongoing season. The league organizers are in talks to open the doors for fans during the ISL 2021-22 final as The Bridge can exclusively confirm.

For the last two seasons, the ISL has been played inside a strict bio-secure bubble in Goa. Eleven teams have played across three central venues. As the post-pandemic situations have bettered in Goa with the recent positivity rate dropped to 2.62%, the organizers of India's top-flight football league are opting to open the stadium gates for the fans. The final of the ongoing season is scheduled to take place at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda, Goa on 20th March.



A source keeping a track of the development confirmed The Bridge that, the league organizers are still in talks with the different authorities involved regarding the necessary measures to be taken. With the finals nearly one month away, final decisions are likely to be taken by next week. It was also learned that the final might have restricted capacity.



Currently, five teams including Hyderabad FC, Kerala Blasters FC, ATK Mohun Bagan, Jamshedpur FC, and Mumbai City FC are in the battle for the ISL playoffs spot. Each of the top four sides will play in a doubleheader semi-final to seal the final berth. The knock-out stages start from 11th March and last till 16th March.



Earlier this month FSDL informed the ISL clubs that they are looking at options to conduct the next season normally on a home and away basis. Thus it seems very clear that the organizers are very much planning to get things back to normal. And if all goes well, Indian football fans may be seen back in the stands cheering their favorite team this season itself.

