Football
Former Turkey defender Ahmet Yilmaz Calik dies in a horror car crash
The 27-year-old defender lost his life when his car went out of control and overturned.
Former Turkey football team defender Ahmet Yilmaz Calik died in a horror car crash near the capital of Turkey, Ankara. The Konyaspor defender was driving the vehicle and was heading towards Ankara from Konya to finalise some paperwork ahead of his wedding in February.
The crash happened at around 9 am local time on Tuesday when his car went out of control due to slippery conditions. Calik was the only person in the car and it is understood that the vehicle overturned as it came off the pavement and landed in a ditch.
The official Twitter handle of Konyaspor stated:
The official Twitter handle of Galatasaray SK stated:
Lukas Podolski, his teammate at Galatasaray said:
In a statement, the Konyaspor president Fahih Ozgokcen said, "It is with deep sadness that we learned that Ahmet Calik, football player of Ittifak Holding Konyaspor, who also played in our national team, passed away as a result of a traffic accident."
Calik started his footballing career with the Ankara club Genclerbirligi before joining Galatasaray in 2017. During his three-year spell with Galatasaray, the defender made 56 appearances for the Yellow and Red.
As reported, Konyaspor has requested the Turkish league authorities to postpone their Saturday's match against Istanbul Basaksehir.