Former FIFA referee MG Suvarna is dead

Madhav G Suvarna, a former FIFA referee and AIFF &Suvarna passed away on Thursday evening after a brief illness and is survived by wife, two sons and a daughterSuvarna passed away on Thursday evening after a brief illness and is survived by wife, two sons and a daughter, according to information received.

A Bombay Referees' Association member, Suvarna officiated in many prestigious tournaments in India and was later appointed as match commissioner.

Former FIFA Referee and Instructor MG Suvarna left for his heavenly abode yesterday.

My heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones.

RIP

Mr. Suvarna made a huge contribution to #IndianFootball in Refereeing Development. He will be missed. — Shaji Prabhakaran (@Shaji4Football) January 7, 2022

He also had the distinction of officiating in several international tournaments.



Suvarna also served as honorary secretary of AIFF Referees Board.

He was also a renowned instructor and shared his vast knowledge with the young referees during his tenure.