Foreign coaches to conduct trials of Indian women footballers for their respective clubs

Football coaches from some of the premier foreign clubs of Australia, Croatia, Spain, and Scotland are flying down to India to explore the pool of talent in the Indian women's football ecosystem.



Open trials for women footballers will be held in Kolkata between June 6 and June 11 under the supervision of foreign coaches who will be looking forward to signing these players into their teams.

🚨🚨 The first-ever open trials for Women under the supervision of coaches from top teams in the world; will be held in Kolkata from 6th June to 11th June. The following coaches are coming for the camp, from the following teams: pic.twitter.com/jn3ZYbxUZk





The line-up of coaches who will be joining the trial includes, Former US and Australia coach Tom Sermanni, who is the Head of Women's Football of Western Sydney Wanderers; Mia Medvedovski, Assistant Coach of Croatian club GNK Dinamo Zagreb; Pedro Martin, the head coach of Spain's Marbella FC; Ross Stormonth, the head coach at Scottish League Champions' Rangers FC; and Caitlin Friend, the Assistant Coach of Australian League Women championship winners Melbourne Victory. The trial camp is being organised by Women In Sports.

Ngangom Bala Devi became the first Indian woman to play professional football for a foreign club when she signed a deal with Rangers FC, in 2020.

As per reports, the organisers said they have made arrangements for 12 players, between the age of 18 and 24, to attend the camp.