Peace, fight against insurgency: Bodoland's lofty football goals

Kokrajhar: When angry crowds rained down water bottles and plastic chairs on the field as the Indian Army beat home side Bodoland FC 2-1 during the Durand Cup at the SAI stadium here last Friday, it was more than just some football hooliganism playing out.

The Durand Cup, hosted by the country's defence forces, were partly hosted in Kokrajhar for the first time this year, setting the stage up for some political undercurrents. Bodoland FC, the first football club from this autonomous administrative region to play on the national arena, were carrying with them not just hopes of qualification for the knockouts, but also hopes of a disenfranchised region reeling under the effects of decades of insurgency.

Pramod Bodo, Chief Executive Member of the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR), said that football is proving to be a transformative endeavour against social challenges in the region.

"The Bodoland area has endured its share of struggles, from insurgency groups to communal discord," he told The Bridge.

Even Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh touched upon how big an achievement it is to host the Durand Cup here. Speaking at the inaugural match at this venue, he said, “My congratulations to Kokrajhar and Assam for holding this prestigious tournament. It is a proud moment for all … I must congratulate the government for creating such an atmosphere in BTC that such tournaments are being held here."

Raksha Mantri Shri @rajnathsingh today inaugurated the132nd Durand Cup football tournament in Kokrajhar, Assam. He exuded confidence that it will encourage the youth to join the sport with renewed vigour. (1/2)Read for more: https://t.co/Qy3qRCFYXR@giridhararamane pic.twitter.com/mlWSuaGi66 — A. Bharat Bhushan Babu (@SpokespersonMoD) August 5, 2023

Highlighting football's cultural significance to the tribal communities in the region and how that makes it possible to use football as a social tool here, Boro said, "A pivotal moment of change arrived on January 27, 2020, with the signing of the Memorandum of Settlement (MoS) involving factions of the National Democratic Front of Bodoland (NDFB) and the All-Bodo Students Union, marking a new era of peace."

Kokrajhar, a vibrant hub of football talent, has bestowed upon the nation illustrious players like Halicharan Narzary and Apurna Narzary, but organised sport has always found it tough to blossom here.

"Underground insurgency movements had inadvertently dampened the organized growth of the sport. Yet, with the advent of lasting peace, football has staged a resounding comeback," Boro said.

Bodoland's transformation plan through football

Speaking on the sidelines of the Durand Cup matches in Kokrajhar, BTR chief Pramod Boro unveiled a comprehensive vision that promises to reshape the sporting landscape in the region, drawing on the power of sports to drive positive change.

"Unable to participate in the prestigious Santosh Trophy as we are council only, we initiated the Inter Sixth Schedule Councils Premier League (ISPL) football competition. This inaugural tournament, with participation from the 8th council of the Northeast, culminated in an intense final where the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) team emerged victorious against the Lai Autonomous Council (LADC) of Mizoram," he laid out.

The success of the tournament garnered attention and support, including that of Mr. Kalyan Chaubey, President of the All-India Football Federation (AIFF). The AIFF's invitation to participate in a friendly match and the subsequent organization of the 76th Hero Senior Men's National Football Championship for the Santosh Trophy and the historic hosting of the Durand Trophy reflect the growing significance of BTR in Indian football.

Kokrajhar, Assam is consistently reaching to a new level in football and this time with #DurandCup there is a big boost to football there.What a transformation! pic.twitter.com/4avliGmoNp — Shaji Prabhakaran (@Shaji4Football) August 5, 2023

Beyond these achievements, Bodo's vision extends to grassroots development. Initiatives like the Tradition Super League competition across the districts, with substantial prize money for the champions, have ignited a passion for sports. Bodo acknowledges that sports, particularly football, are not just recreational outlets but powerful tools to combat issues such as underground movement and drug trafficking.

"We've witnessed the transformation first hand," Bodo affirmed. "Our efforts to provide platforms for the rural youth have resulted in a strong surge of interest. The love for football transcends gender and age boundaries, uniting communities and channelling their energy constructively."

The Chief Minister of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma, recently announced a grand allocation of 110 crore INR for a stadium in Kokrajhar. Encompassing indoor facilities and a special emphasis on football, the stadium embodies the region's commitment to nurturing sporting talent.

"We are determined to encourage the youth," Bodo stated emphatically. "Our ambitious plans include setting up male and female football academies, creating 40 mini stadiums in the 40th constituency, and supporting the development of Bodoland FC. Our ultimate aim is to not just participate, but thrive in leagues like the I-League."

In a resounding testament to the power of sports, Bodo envisions a brighter future for the region through football, where aspirations soar higher, unity prevails, and challenges are overcome on the playing field. The journey has just begun, and with the indomitable spirit of Pramod Bodo at the helm, Bodoland is poised for a remarkable transformation through the beautiful game.