Football is back!

It's been a long year since children played on the field while coaches called out directions and parents cheered on. Due to the Coronavirus pandemic and the nation wide lockdown, it was essential for us all to stay safely at home. But now it's time to get back on the field, while following the Covid-19 guidelines of course. We are extremely happy to announce that the Little Gaurs League, our flagship program is all set to make a comeback! This April, the Little Gaurs will get back on the pitch running, dribbling and scoring for their teams.

In the previous editions of the League, we have always aimed that children get ample amounts of game time. The Little Gaurs League 2019-20 saw 957 participants across 109 teams who played more than 500 matches. These were across the age groups U6, U8, U10 and U12. While the others were mixed gender leagues, the U12 league was exclusively for girls to provide a platform for girls to play.

With the upcoming Little Gaurs League, we are taking the opportunity to get children back on the pitch. The idea is to start in a phased manner with a limited number of teams playing for a two month long competition. The League will have 8 teams each in 3 age categories - U8, U10 and U12 (exclusively for girls). Players can register in 3 areas, North Goa, Vasco and South Goa. While the U8 teams will play 5v5, the U10 and U12 teams will play 7v7 matches.



In the past, the league has received tremendous support from the players, coaches and parents. This constantly encourages us to do our best for grassroots football in India. We hope to see the same energy in April as we head back to the pitch! Follow the Little Gaurs League and the Foundations work through our social media channels





The AIFF (All India Football Federation) has recognized the Little Gaurs League as one of the top 10 Golden Baby Leagues in India! With that, we also received the opportunity to nominate one player from the Little Gaurs League for a very special gift by Mesut Özil – an autographed Arsenal jersey. The German player gave 10 signed jerseys to the AIFF in a bid to encourage the budding players for their future in football. The top players from the top 10 Golden Baby Leagues received this award.

It was difficult for us to choose just one player from the 957 children who participated. We nominated Vivaan Furtado to receive the award – being one of the best players in the Under 6 age category. A part of the Play Goa A team, Vivaan showed some superb skills on the pitch and consistently gave amazing performances. He scored 27 goals in 6 matches and led his team to the top of the table. He not only scored consistently but also led his team to victories in two crucial matches. For a young footballer to play so well in a pressure situation is not something you see every day. We hope that with this award, Vivaan is inspired to improve and maybe take up a few of Özil's skills from the pitch!