Bayern Munich to deduct player wages over refusal to take Covid vaccination

The recent surge in Covid cases across Europe is a cause of concern for sports in particular. Germany, Austria, Belgium, and even the Netherlands have seen protests against lockdowns being imposed despite there being a genuine rise in deaths and infections. Certain states in Germany have now been directed to allow fans at a 25% operating capacity only in order to curb rising infections.

ℹ️ Serge Gnabry, Jamal Musiala, Eric-Maxim Choupo-Moting and Michael Cuisance have entered quarantine after a contact person tested positive for COVID-19. pic.twitter.com/FLcfBOC3qE — FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) November 21, 2021

One notable issue that has come to light is certain players in football teams are refusing to get vaccinated. Bayern Munich has seen a supposed rift in the team as some players have been docked their wages over not having accepted the vaccination. Moreover, these players have come in contact with a Covid positive individual and have been forced to quarantine as a result. This is being seen all over the German football community as certain players continue to avoid getting vaccinated while playing for the team. As a result, the Bayern Munich hierarchy has ordered a deduction of wages for all the days that the players are in quarantine.

The fear is that these players will cause a problem to the team's performance over their stubbornness to get vaccinated. Joshua Kimmich had earlier said "I am of course aware of my responsibility, I follow all hygiene measures and get tested every two to three days. Everyone should make the decision for themselves. There is a very good chance that I will still get vaccinated, It's simply that I still have some concerns.".

Public places such as markets and restaurants have been ordered to shut down for the time being. Many European countries have had a divided opinion over the vaccine with politicians and celebrities taking sides in the ongoing debate. Regardless, Europe is bracing for a massive Covid wave in the coming months.