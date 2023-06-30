Floyd Pinto replaces Clifford Miranda at Odisha FC as assistant coach

Clifford Miranda, will be parting ways with Odisha FC the club announced on Friday. Odisha FC also confirmed the appointment of Floyd Pinto as the Assistant Coach of the senior men's team on a 2-year deal with an option to extend for a further year.

Throughout the year, Clifford Miranda has exemplified dedication and a deep understanding of the game. His passion for the game, coupled with his exceptional coaching abilities, has had a profound impact on the players and the overall development of the team.

Under his guidance, the club won its first trophy in the form of the Hero Super Cup and secured a spot in the AFC Cup Group Stage for the first time in its history. Despite being offered an elevated position within the club, Clifford has chosen to pursue a different journey and new challenges.

Pinto's coaching journey began with Kenkre FC post which he went on to be appointed as the India U19 head coach, where he led the squad to victory in the SAFF U19 championship.

Floyd Pinto(Image via Odisha FC)





This early success showcased his ability to nurture young talent and create a winning environment. His work with the youth setup demonstrated his commitment to developing players and providing them with the necessary skills to excel at the professional level.

Having gained recognition for his achievements with the national team, Pinto continued his coaching career with various clubs. He had stints at Roundglass Punjab FC, Northeast United FC, and Indian Arrows, where he left a lasting impact on the teams and players he worked with.

At each club, Pinto displayed his tactical acumen and man-management skills, earning him praise from players and fellow coaches alike. Most recently, Pinto's tenure with Northeast United FC saw the team achieve a significant milestone by qualifying for the Hero Super Cup semi-finals. His strategic approach and ability to bring out the best in his players played a crucial role in the team's success.

As Assistant Coach, Pinto's expertise will undoubtedly play a pivotal role in shaping the team for the upcoming season with head coach Sergio Lobera, player development, and overall success.