Football

FIFA World Cup Qualifiers LIVE: India v Kuwait- Scores, Updates, Results, Blog

Follow us for all the LIVE action from the India v Kuwait clash of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Indian men's football team(Image via AIFF)

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 16 Nov 2023 3:58 PM GMT

2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers LIVE: The Indian men's football team gets ready to kick off their campaign at the FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Kuwait.

India finds itself in Group A alongside Qatar, Kuwait, and Afghanistan. With only the top two teams advancing to the third round of the FIFA World Cup qualifiers, the stakes are high. Additionally, the top two teams from each group will secure qualification for the 2027 AFC Asian Cup.

The encounter is scheduled to take place at the Jaber Al-Ahmad International Stadium in Kuwait City on Thursday at 10:00 PM IST.

Live Updates

2023-11-16 15:41:47
FootballFootball World Cup
