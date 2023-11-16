FIFA World Cup Qualifiers LIVE: India v Kuwait- Scores, Updates, Results, Blog

2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers LIVE: The Indian men's football team gets ready to kick off their campaign at the FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Kuwait.

India finds itself in Group A alongside Qatar, Kuwait, and Afghanistan. With only the top two teams advancing to the third round of the FIFA World Cup qualifiers, the stakes are high. Additionally, the top two teams from each group will secure qualification for the 2027 AFC Asian Cup.

The encounter is scheduled to take place at the Jaber Al-Ahmad International Stadium in Kuwait City on Thursday at 10:00 PM IST.

Stay tuned for updates.