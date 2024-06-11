Football
FIFA World Cup qualifiers: India crash out, Qatar and Kuwait advance to Round 3- Highlights
A huge refereeing error with Qatar's equalizer dampens India's spirit as Qatar went on to grab a later winner, Kuwait score late against Afghanistan and climb to second spot.
The last match of the FIFA World Cup 2026 and AFC Asian Cup 2027 Preliminary Joint Qualifiers Round 2 ended in an agonizing defeat for India, who were leading 1-0 for a long time before a highly controversial call from the linesman gave Qatar the equalizer before they got a late winner.
India's dream of playing in the FIFA World Cup 2026 has come to an end as they finish behind Qatar and Kuwait, who won 1-0 against Afghanistan thanks to a late goal.
As it happened:
Live Updates
- 11 Jun 2024 5:44 PM GMT
Full time!.
India suffers a 2-1 defeat against Qatar. Kuwait qualifies for the third round as Afghanistan and India crashes out.
- 11 Jun 2024 5:37 PM GMT
Seven minutes added!
Seven minutes are added at the end of regulation time.
- 11 Jun 2024 5:37 PM GMT
Seven minutes added!
Seven minutes are added at the end of regulation time.
- 11 Jun 2024 5:34 PM GMT
Kuwait leads!
Kuwait leads against Afghanistan. As it stands India are out.
- 11 Jun 2024 5:31 PM GMT
86' Goal for Qatar!
Finally, Alrawi finds the back of the net in the 87th minute with a stunning strike. It's a beautiful goal, but it's also a heartbreaking moment for millions of Indians and their dreams. Qatar takes the lead 2-1, leaving India with a mountain to climb in the dying minutes of the game.
- 11 Jun 2024 5:21 PM GMT
73' GOAL!
Controversy on the field as Qatar scores, but it looks like India has been robbed. A Qatari free-kick is cleared by Gurpreet Singh, and the ball clearly rolls out of play. However, Qatar pulls it back in and scores, and the referee shockingly allows the goal to stand.
The Indian players and fans are in disbelief as the score is now 1-1. This decision is sure to be a major talking point.
- 11 Jun 2024 5:17 PM GMT
71' What a ball from Sahal!
Sahal delivers an excellent through ball, splitting the Qatari defense. However, as Liston receives it, the flag goes up for offside.
The match remains intensely competitive as India clings to their 1-0 lead.
- 11 Jun 2024 5:15 PM GMT
69' Mehtab is feeling it today!
Mehtab is making a significant impact on both ends of the pitch. This time, he takes a shot from a distance, showcasing his attacking prowess in addition to his stellar defending. His versatility is proving invaluable for India as they strive to hold onto their lead against a relentless Qatar side.
- 11 Jun 2024 5:09 PM GMT
63' Substitution for India!
Liston Colaco and Sahal Abdul Samad are replacing Rahim Ali and Brandon Fernandes. Like for like replacements but can India hold on for another 30 minutes?