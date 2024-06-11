FIFA World Cup qualifiers: India crash out, Qatar and Kuwait advance to Round 3- Highlights

The last match of the FIFA World Cup 2026 and AFC Asian Cup 2027 Preliminary Joint Qualifiers Round 2 ended in an agonizing defeat for India, who were leading 1-0 for a long time before a highly controversial call from the linesman gave Qatar the equalizer before they got a late winner.

India's dream of playing in the FIFA World Cup 2026 has come to an end as they finish behind Qatar and Kuwait, who won 1-0 against Afghanistan thanks to a late goal.

As it happened: