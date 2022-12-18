Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Football
FIFA World Cup: Deepika Padukone unveils trophy in final - WATCH
Deepika Padukone unveiled the trophy before the FIFA World Cup final between Argentina and France. Watch the video.
Indian actress Deepika Padukone, on Sunday, unveiled the trophy before the FIFA World Cup final between Argentina and France. The 36-year-old was present at the unveiling ceremony alongside Iker Casillas.
Deepika, who is currently embroiled in a controversy back home over a movie, walked out at the Lusail Iconic Stadium in Qatar alongside Casillas.
