FIFA World Cup: Deepika Padukone unveils trophy in final - WATCH

Indian actress Deepika Padukone, on Sunday, unveiled the trophy before the FIFA World Cup final between Argentina and France. The 36-year-old was present at the unveiling ceremony alongside Iker Casillas.

deepika padukone representing india as she unveils the world cup trophy at the fifa world cup qatar 2022pic.twitter.com/bcES0usKHI — hourly deepika (@hourlydeepika) December 18, 2022

Deepika, who is currently embroiled in a controversy back home over a movie, walked out at the Lusail Iconic Stadium in Qatar alongside Casillas.



