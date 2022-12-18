Log In
FIFA World Cup: Deepika Padukone unveils trophy in final - WATCH

Deepika Padukone unveiled the trophy before the FIFA World Cup final between Argentina and France. Watch the video.

FIFA World Cup: Deepika Padukone unveils trophy in final - WATCH
Deepika Padukone and Iker Casillas with the World Cup Trophy (Source: Sportstar)

The Bridge Desk

2022-12-18

Indian actress Deepika Padukone, on Sunday, unveiled the trophy before the FIFA World Cup final between Argentina and France. The 36-year-old was present at the unveiling ceremony alongside Iker Casillas.

Deepika, who is currently embroiled in a controversy back home over a movie, walked out at the Lusail Iconic Stadium in Qatar alongside Casillas.


