FIFA World Cup: Saudi Arabia becomes first Asian country to upset Argentina

The FIFA World Cup 2022, in Qatar, is perhaps Lionel Messi's last dance at the big stage, and the Argentine would want to bow out with the trophy in his hands. But his team's campaign has begun on a disastrous note - a 0-2 defeat to 53rd ranked Saudi Arabia on Tuesday.

Messi got his first shot on goal in the 2nd minute of the match, but he will have to wait a bit more to get the tournament's first win, as Saudi Arabia broke Argentina's 36-game unbeaten run in international football.

The last time Argentina lost a match was back in 2019, a 0-2 defeat to Brazil on 3rd July in the Copa America.

Since then, the men in the white and blue stripes enjoyed a 36-game unbeaten streak, and were two wins behind overtaking Italy's longest winning streak of 37 games, but it wasn't meant to be for Lionel Scaloni's team.

Moreover, the Saudis became the first Asian country to hand an upset to the South American giants in the history of the FIFA World Cup.

Japan had become the first Asian team to beat a South American team when they had beaten Colombia in the 2018 World Cup.

Argentina have faced Asian nations in World Cup history four times before this. The worst result they have had against an Asian nation before this were the 1-0 victories against Iran (2014) and Japan (1998).

While Messi did give his country the lead in the 10th minute via a penalty, it was the Saudi Arabia team that showed the greater intent to get something out of the game. Second half goals from Saleh Al-Shehri (48th minute) and Salem Al-Dawsari (53rd minute) sealed the historic win for Herve Renard's team.

As it stands, Saudi Arabia tops Group C with their dream win as Poland and Mexico are set to meet each other later in the day.