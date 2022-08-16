FIFA suspends AIFF — Full Timeline of events

The Federation International de Football Association (FIFA), on Tuesday, banned the All Indian Football Federation (AIFF) citing 'third-party intervention.'

This comes as a major jolt to India and the AIFF, who were preparing themselves to host the U-17 FIFA Women's World Cup in a October later this year.

"The Bureau of the FIFA Council has unanimously decided to suspend the All India Football Federation (AIFF) with immediate effect due to undue influence from third parties, which constitutes a serious violation of the FIFA Statutes," an official statement from FIFA read when half of the India was asleep.

Here, we take a look at the timeline of events which led to the suspension of AIFF by FIFA

18th May 2022

The Supreme Court (SC) of India removes relieves Praful Patel as the president of AIFF and appoints Committee of Administrators (CoA) to run the federation. The 65-year-old completed his third term as AIFF President in December 2020 - the maximum permitted by the Indian National Sports Code, but did not vacate his office since the polls could not take place because of the cases regarding AIFF constitution in the SC.

29th May 2022

CoA member SY Qureshi assures that the AIFF constitution will be finalised by the end of September 2022.

11th June 2022

CoA hosts meeting with some state units to discuss how to host the elections at the earliest under an amended AIFF constitution, adhering to the National Sports Code and the FIFA, AFC Statues.

21st June 2022

The first round of meeting between CoA and a visiting FIFA team takes place.

23rd June 2022

The FIFA team leaves India under assurance that the AIFF constitution will be finalised by the end of July 2022 and the election process by the end of September 2022.

6th July 2022

The CoA meets with a seven-member team representing the state associations to discuss the draft AIFF constituion.

16th July 2022

The CoA submits the draft AIFF constitution to the Supreme Court.

18th July 2022

The state associations express displeasure over the submitted draft constitution. They write to FIFA stating that several points in the draft constitution were 'illogical' but maintain they are 'ready to find a middle ground' in a bid to avoid FIFA ban.

21st July 2022

The Supreme Court hears pleas from AIFF, CoA and the state associations regarding the draft constitution and orders them to raise objections, if any, by 25th July 2022. The SC further sets the date for next hearing on 28th July to discuss the draft constitution and the elections to follow.

26th July 2022

FIFA recommends AIFF to have 25% eminent player representation compared to the 50% proposed in the draft constitution.

28th July 2022

The Supreme Court postpones the hearing to 3rd August 2022 and states that the court would not be able to finalise the entire committee, but can issues directions for the elections.

3rd August 2022

The Supreme Court passes an interim order asking the AIFF to conduct elections as soon as possible keeping the threat to the U-17 Women's FIFA World Cup hosting rights in mind. The bench-led by Justice DY Chandrachud agrees to a 27-day election schedule proposed by the CoA with the results to be out on 28th or 29th August 2022.

It further directs the election be hosted by forming an electoral collage of 36-state member associations and 36 eminent former players.

6th August 2022

FIFA threatens to suspend AIFF and strip India off its rights to host the U-17 Women's FIFA World Cup citing 'third party influence'.

7th August 2022

The CoA reassures FIFA that they are well on course to host the elections after the threat.

10th August 2022

The CoA appeals a contempt of court action against former AIFF President Praful Patel in the Supreme Court for 'interfering with the administration of justice.'

13th August 2022

Subrata Dutta and Larsing Ming's nominations for the post of AIFF President's post are rejected by returning officer Umesh Sinha.

15th August 2022

FIFA officially suspends AIFF leading to India being stripped off their rights to host the U-17 Women's FIFA World Cup in October 2022.

































