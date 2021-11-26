FC Goa vs Jamshedpur FC: 5 Things to expect from the ISL match

FC Goa is all set to host Jamshedpur FC in their second match of Indian Super League 2021-22. Both teams will be looking to register their first win in this edition of the ISL. Goa has lost their opening game against Mumbai while Jamshedpur were able to secure a draw against East Bengal last Sunday.

Goa's defense needs to do better

Juan Fernandes's 15 game unbeaten record was halted by the defending champions in the first game of this year's ISL campaign. Former Goa talisman, Igor Angula had found the net twice in a 3-0 against Mumbai City.

FC Goa were unable to impress in any department in their first match but their horrid defence had stood out the most. The coach had admitted that they were caught on the counter attack too much; the Spanish gaffer will have to make some tactical changes in the defense to stop the men of steel.









One of the favourites has a chance to bounce back

The Gaur came into the ISL in red hot form with their recent Durand Cup win, their AFC Champions league campaign. They have a good team but in the last match Juan Fernandes had gone with a bold starting XI which did not click at all. So the fans will be looking forward to how Goa plays the three season old Jamshedpur FC.

Possibly a chance of redemption for Airen Cabrera

Goa had to leave their ace forward and the golden boot winner, Igor Angulo last season. Angulo was replaced by another Spanish forward Airen Cabrera. Cabrera has been a well known footballer in the Segunda B of the Spanish league and he has been a prolific goal scorer during his time at spain. But the 34 year old might have lost a bit of edge during the last two seasons of his professional career.

His last stint at the Polish club Wisla Plock had ended goalless and he came to the ISL as a desperate move to save his career. The number seven's first game against Mumbai was underwhelming to say the least. Cabrera needs to start contributing more to the team if he wants to match his fellow countrymen's legacy in the club. So Jamshedpur FC might face the wrath of a desperate Cabrera.





Watch out for Ishan Pandita



Ishan Pandita was an exciting signing for FC Goa last year. He is a young promising player with a goalscoring mentality. Even with limited playing time he had scored four goals for the Gaurs last season. But this season Ishan Pandita is a Jamshedpur player.

The 23 year old was given a place in the starting lineup against SC East Bengal. He put up a decent performance but was unable to be involved in a goal. So he will be keen on scoring a goal or two in his next chance. Goa might be in for another heartbreak orchestrated by one of their former men this Friday.





Jamshedpur's squad depth



The former Chennayin coach, Owen Coyle had signed ten new players this transfer window. Jamshedpur has one of the deepest squads in this season with more than one great replacement for every position on the field. The English coach will always have multiple options to spice up the starting lineup against FC Goa.

ISL this season has already seen a lot of key players being injured during the game. Players like Halicharan Narzary, Rahul KP are already injured in these early stages of the season. The lack of preseason games due to quarantine rules might be causing the player to get injured and fatigued during the match, so Jamshedpur's squad depth might help them in the long run as well.



Probable Line-Up

FC Goa XI: Dheeraj, Leander, Dylan Fox, Garrido, Sanson, Edu Bedia, Glan Martins, Saviour Gama, Noguera, Jesuraj, Murgaonkar



Jamshedpur FC XI: Rehenesh, Laldinliana, Eli Sabia, Hartley, Ricky, Jitendra, Pronay, Lima, Len, Valskis, Komal

Telecast

Watch the match 7:30 pm (IST) onwards on Star Sports Network, HotStar and JioTV