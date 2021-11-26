FC Goa vs Jamshedpur FC: 5 Talking Points from the ISL match

Jamshedpur FC registered their first win of the Indian Super League 2021-22 season after defeating FC Goa 3-1 at the Fatorda Stadium, Goa today. After a balanced first half, Owen Coyle's team dominated the Gaurs and scored 3 goals. Juan Ferrando suffered his second consecutive defeat in the tournament and will be frustrated with the performance of his team.

The game started with end to end action. While Goa had more share of the possession, Jamshedpur created more opportunities. The first half ended 0-0. In the second half, a brace from Valskis and a goal with his first touch from Jordan Murray made the difference. Airam Cabrera scored his first goal of the season and pulled one back for the Gaurs. Many important topics of discussion emerged from the match, and here are the top five talking points from Jamshedpur FC's brilliant victory over FC Goa:

Valskis is too hot to handle

Golden boot winner of ISL's 2019-20 season, Nerijus Valskis has once again showcased his class. He had a below-par first half where it wasn't seeming his night and he missed a few opportunities to put his team ahead. But since the lemon break, the Lithuanian looked like a different player altogether.

He opened the scoring with a brilliant left-footed strike after a good combination play with Stewart. Vaslkis got his second one from a set-piece and it was once again Greg Stewart who assisted. The striker gave his all while chasing the ball and putting pressure on the Goa defence.

Valskis is too hot to handle; (Image vis ISL)

FC Goa's defensive woes continue



FC Goa conceded 3 goals in two consecutive matches. Juan Ferrando made two changes at the back of the team that played in the last match with Seriton Fernandes and Aiban Dohling coming in place of Leander and Papuia. In the first half, Dheeraj's impressive performance filled these gaps but he couldn't replicate that performance in the second half.

The Goan defence which was very strong last season is yet to replace James Donachie. They lacked a strong physical defender and lost many 50-50 battles against the two forwards of Jamshedpur. The marking from the set-piece was also loose. They couldn't defend the spaces well and Juan Ferrando won't be happy at all.

Owen Coyle's two top formations worked



Jamshedpur Fc got their first victory of the season and their Scottish manager Owen Coyle will be very happy seeing the result. Owen Coyle deployed a 4-4-2 system and his team looked on top of the FC Goa side for most of the match. Jamshedpur's two top formations worked well. Greg Stewart had a brilliant performance. He combined with Valskis well and set up Valskis for his two goals.

After getting subbed on we also got to see the connection between Jordan Murray and Valskis. Murray scored with his first touch and Valskis played a pivotal part in creating the chance for him. Komal's effect on the left-wing was also praiseworthy. While defending, the two lines of 4 looked very looked tight. With Hartley at the back commanding the defence, FC Goa didn't manage to create too many chances. So overall his old fashioned 4-4-2 was on song.

The lack of a finisher made it tough for Goa

FC Goa started the match having Ortiz at the left wing with Devendra Murgaokar leading the lines but the local lad didn't put up a good performance. It sometimes looked easy for the Jamshedpur defenders to defend. Although Ortiz, Noguera tried their best but the lack of a proper finisher seemed crystal clear. After getting two goals down, Ferrando had to bring Airam at around the 62nd minute.

Since Airam's arrival, they looked more threatening and Airam scored their only goal from an acute finish. This only raises a question about Ferrando's tactics of not starting with his best finisher. He did that last season also but Ortiz's form helped him that time. This time Ortiz who is coming back from an injury didn't look close to his former self and it only weakened their offensive prowess.

Komal Thatal 's reincarnation

After having two barren seasons in ISL, Komal Thatal is finally back to his actual self. Although it's very early days for him in Jamshedpur, it's still looking very bright for him. Deployed on the left-wing, the former U-17 world cupper showcased his skills and trickeries throughout the match and troubled FC Goa's defence a lot. Earlier into the match, Komal's curling effort found the back of the net was unfortunately called off for an offside. Added to his attacking prowess, Thatal also looked very disciplined. It is still unclear if JFC will be in the playoffs this season or not but if the winger can consistently deliver this type of performance, it will be only easier for them.



