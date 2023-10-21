ISL 2023-24: FC Goa stage remarkable comeback to defeat East Bengal

FC Goa secured a 2-1 victory over East Bengal FC during their first away match of the ISL 2023-24 season on Saturday at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. The contest featured an impressive comeback by the Gaurs after Naorem Mahesh Singh had initially netted for the hosts.

The early stages of the match saw both teams engaging in an intense back-and-forth battle, creating numerous scoring opportunities and exchanging possession. East Bengal managed to break the deadlock in the 40th minute, with Naorem Mahesh Singh curling a precise shot into the top right corner after receiving a pass from Nandhakumar Sekar.

The introduction of Rowllin Borges and Boris Singh in the midfield enhanced FC Goa's control of the game, although they struggled to capitalize on their attacking opportunities. However, their fortunes changed dramatically in the 74th minute when Sandesh Jhingan scored his first-ever ISL goal with a powerful header past East Bengal's goalkeeper, Prabhsukhan Singh Gill. Just a minute later, Victor Rodriguez added to the tally with a sublime finish.



With this quick turnaround, FC Goa established a commanding lead and comfortably controlled possession. Although Cleiton Silva's free-kick attempt caused some late excitement, the Men in Orange held on to their lead until the final whistle.

With this victory, Manolo Marquez's squad became one of the only two teams, along with Mohun Bagan Super Giant, to start their ISL season with three consecutive wins. They now occupy the second position on the league table, separated from the top spot only by goal difference.