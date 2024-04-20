FC Goa and Chennaiyin FC set for epic showdown in ISL playoff

The Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 playoffs are set to escalate as FC Goa braces to host Chennaiyin FC in a high-stakes knockout clash at the iconic Fatorda Stadium on Saturday, April 20, 2024, at 7:30 pm IST. With a direct qualification to the semi-finals hanging in the balance, both teams are gearing up for a battle promising nothing short of exhilaration.

Recent Form:

FC Goa enters the fixture on the back of an impressive run, accumulating 45 points from their 22 matches, with victories in four out of their last five matches. Their recent commanding performance against Chennaiyin FC, where they emerged triumphant with a 4-1 scoreline, underscores their current form and confidence. FC Goa now have won four matches in a row, and their last longer run like this was a stretch of five encounters from January-February 2020. Their 52 strikes against Chennaiyin FC is the most goals that a team has netted against any opposition in the ISL. The Gaurs have found the back of the net in each of their previous 14 matches against the Marina Machans, showcasing their offensive prowess.

Contrastingly, Chennaiyin FC, despite experiencing a setback in their previous encounter against FC Goa, have demonstrated resilience throughout the season, clinching wins in three of their last five matches. Poised to bounce back, they aim to pose a formidable challenge to their opponents. Prior to their defeat in the last game against the Gaurs, Chennaiyin FC had scored at least two goals or more in each of their three prior matches in the ISL. Before his latest 4-1 loss, the Scottish manager held only a 20% win rate against Marquez, which suggests that the latter has devised a way to unlock Coyle’s team consistently over the last few years. The Marina Machans might rely on their frontline to push FC Goa back in the coming match. For instance, Jordan Murray has won 5.15 duels per match, and his contributions in the coming contest will be vital to determine Chennaiyin FC’s prospects too.



What’s at Stake?

FC Goa holds a favorable record against Chennaiyin FC, winning five of their last six matches and keeping a clean sheet in four of those victories. Their consistent scoring streak against the Marina Machans, coupled with a recent winning streak, positions them as formidable contenders. The Gaurs have found the back of the net in each of their previous 14 matches against Chennaiyin FC, showcasing their offensive prowess. FC Goa Head Coach Manolo Marquez emphasized the importance of playoffs, stating, “It’s true that FC Goa have never been the champions in the playoffs. The Shield was the most important, as winning it gives a spot in Asia straightaway. However, it’s (playoffs) also a tournament (that we must focus on) at the end of the day.”

Despite recent setbacks, Chennaiyin FC's history in knockouts and the individual prowess of players like Jordan Murray add depth to their challenge. Their manager's tactical adjustments and the team's resilience underline their capacity to spring surprises. Chennaiyin FC have often brought their A-game to the table in the knockouts, having won six playoff matches in the tournament, which is the joint-highest amongst all teams along with Bengaluru FC (6). Chennaiyin FC Head Coach Owen Coyle acknowledged the past successes but remained focused on the upcoming match, stating, “The FC Goa team that we faced in season six was one of the best ever teams in the ISL, and we managed to oust them across two legs in the semi-finals. That has no bearing in tomorrow’s match but our real focus is to give our absolute best.”

Key Players to Watch Out:

Brandon Fernandes (FC Goa):

Fernandes, with his recent goal and impressive stats, emerges as a key figure for FC Goa, aiming to unlock Chennaiyin FC's defense and drive his team's offensive efforts. His contributions in passing accuracy, key passes, successful dribbles, and defensive actions highlight his versatility and importance to the team's strategy.

Rafael Crivellaro (Chennaiyin FC):

Crivellaro's role as the creator-in-chief highlights his importance for Chennaiyin FC, with his ability to orchestrate scoring opportunities and contribute to his team's offensive endeavors. His remarkable stats in assists, successful dribbles, and goal contributions underscore his impact on the team's performance.

The clash between FC Goa and Chennaiyin FC promises to be a riveting encounter, with both teams striving to secure a coveted spot in the semi-finals. With the stage set for an enthralling showdown, football enthusiasts are in for a treat as they witness two powerhouses of Indian football battle it out on the pitch. The rivalry between the two teams adds another layer of excitement, with Chennaiyin FC defeating FC Goa in the ISL 2015 final, before knocking them out of the playoffs in both 2018 and 2020. Goa’s recent clash against the Southerners proved that the hosts can be brilliant and unbeatable on their best days, but it is worth considering that Owen Coyle did not field a full-strength side on the day. Five key players including Jordan Murray and Rafael Crivellaro were rested due to risk of suspension, while Ankit Mukherjee was also unavailable for selection. That said, Marquez did not field his strongest XI either, so it would be interesting to see how the various individual battles play out on the pitch on Saturday.