ISL 2023-24: FC Goa and Bengaluru FC play out goalless draw

FC Goa exhibited significant resilience as they secured a goalless draw against Bengaluru FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

The Gaurs entered the game riding a wave of three consecutive victories. On the other hand, Bengaluru FC were determined to get their second win, but they couldn't claim all three points.

The first half of the match was characterized by a series of near misses and crucial saves from both teams. In the 9th minute, Bengaluru FC's captain, Sunil Chhetri, tested FC Goa's goalkeeper Arshdeep Singh with a well-placed attempt, but the keeper's acrobatic save thwarted the hosts' early lead ambitions. FC Goa swiftly retaliated as Victor Rodríguez received a pass from Carlos Martinez and fired a powerful shot that Gurpreet Singh, Bengaluru's goalkeeper, managed to save expertly.

Throughout the first half, Manolo Marquez’s squad showcased their attacking prowess, with Jay Gupta and Rowllin Borges making valiant attempts on goal. Borges’ left-footed effort from the center of the box in the 36th minute stood out, yet Gurpreet's remarkable save denied them the lead.



The second half unfolded with continued action as Jay Gupta, once again, tested the hosts’ goalkeeper, this time with a left-footed shot from outside the box in the 50th minute.

Simon Grayson’s side then witnessed Rohit Danu's attempt saved by Arshdeep Singh in the 51st minute. In response, Rowllin Borges also had a close call in the 57th minute for the Men in Orange, but his right-footed shot narrowly missed the target. Both teams continued to exchange possession in phases throughout the remainder of the match, creating scoring opportunities but lacking the finishing touch, resulting in a goalless draw.

With the draw FC Goa climbed to the top of the table with 10 points from four matches, surpassing Mohun Bagan Super Giant while Bengaluru FC moved upto 9th with four points.