ISL Transfers: FC Goa sign Lara Sharma, Mumbai City FC sign TP Rehenesh

The ISL transfer window continues to be red hot with clubs announcing signings almost on a daily basis. Mumbai City FC and FC Goa announcing their new goal keeper signings for their respective clubs.

﻿FC Goa sign Lara Sharma



FC Goa announced the signing of goalkeeper Lara Sharma on a permanent transfer from Bengaluru FC for an undisclosed fee. The 24-year-old has inked a multi-year deal with the Club, committing his future to the Gaurs beyond the upcoming 2024-25 season.

Sharma, a product of the esteemed Tata Football Academy, began his professional career with Indian Arrows in 2017. He later played for ATK FC’s Reserves team before joining Bengaluru FC in 2020.

At the start of the 2021-22 season, when the Blues’ Reserves participated in the Durand Cup, he was the first-choice goalkeeper and played a key role in their run up to the semi-finals, where they lost to eventual champions FC Goa on penalties.

The same season saw him make his earliest appearances for the BFC First team as well. Sharma kept a clean-sheet in a 3-0 win against Chennaiyin FC on what was his Indian Super League (ISL) debut as well, before keeping another clean-sheet in a 1-0 win over East Bengal FC.



Most recently, the shot-stopper was on loan at Kerala Blasters, where he played a handy role in securing their playoff spot in the 2023-24 season, towards the end of their league campaign.

Ami Lara ghevun aylya. Welcome to Goa @LaraSharma31! 🧤🌊😉 pic.twitter.com/nkG2mYhgjy — FC Goa (@FCGoaOfficial) June 18, 2024

Expressing his excitement about joining FC Goa, Lara Sharma said: “I am thrilled to be part of FC Goa. The Club has a fantastic reputation for its style of play and passionate fan base, and I can’t wait to start this new chapter of my career with the team.



“Everyone I talked to praised the professional football culture at the Club, so I had no hesitation in signing. I’m also eager to work with Coach Manolo (Marquez), who has been instrumental in developing many young players," he added.

Head Coach Manolo Marquez welcomed the new signing, saying: “I am very happy to welcome Lara to FC Goa. He is a promising young goalkeeper with many excellent qualities, and is poised to become one of India’s top goalkeepers in the coming years.

﻿Mumbai City sign TP Rehenesh



Mumbai City have announced the signing of TP Rehenesh on a free transfer.TP Rehenesh joins the reigning ISL Cup winners on a three-year contract which will run until the end of the 2027 season.



The 31-year-old shot-stopper has experience spanning more than a decade, having played in various competitions within Indian football. Throughout his illustrious career, he has made 204 appearances across domestic competitions in India and kept 59 clean sheets in the process.

Having played with some of the top teams in India, the custodian went on to win the ISL League Winners’ Shield with Jamshedpur FC in the 2021-22 season. The Kerala native was a vital cog for the Men of Steel, keeping six clean sheets in 20 appearances that season.

𝑬𝒅𝒂 𝒎𝒐𝒏𝒆, 𝒉𝒂𝒑𝒑𝒚 𝒂𝒍𝒍𝒆? 🤗🧤



मंडळी, let’s welcome #TheIslanders’ newest custodian, @Rehenesh13 who joins #AamchiCity on a three-year contract which will run until the end of the 2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣7️⃣ season 🤩🩵#WelcomeRehenesh #MumbaiCity 🔵 pic.twitter.com/W3SzRIxl0h — Mumbai City FC (@MumbaiCityFC) June 18, 2024

With his impressive shot-stopping and distribution abilities, Rehenesh made a total of 61 saves in the 2023-24 ISL season.



Beyond these attributes, Rehenesh is also well known for his leadership skills, strong communication, and his ability to guide the backline from his goal during matches.

TP Rehenesh said, “Joining Mumbai City FC is a matter of pride for me. Mumbai City FC is one the most consistent teams in India and I am excited to begin my new journey with the club. The team has been exceptional in recent years, winning trophies and performing at the highest level."

Head coach Petr Kratky had this to say with regards to the signing, “TP Rehenesh is one of the most experienced goalkeepers in the country and we are happy that he decided to join us. I look forward to having him with the club and working with him.”