Football
AFC Champions League 2021: FC Goa vs Al-Rayyan - Preview, LIVE streaming, FC Goa Squad, When and where to watch
FC Goa takes on Qatar's Al-Rayyan SC on Wednesday in their opening AFC Champions League group stage game.
Match Preview
When FC Goa take the field against Al-Rayyan SC on Wednesday, it will be the first time that an Indian club features in the group stages of the AFC Champions League (ACL). However, that is just the start. The Gaurs will have to play out of their skins to get a good result against the Qatari outfit who are coached by former Paris Saint-Germain manager Laurent Blanc. They will also have to contend with the likes of former FC Porto star Yacine Brahimi and prolific Ivorian striker Yohan Boli which is easier said than done.
The Qatari side made it to the playoffs in last season's AFC Champions League campaign and bowed out to Iranian club Esteghlal Tehran FC. Like FC Goa, they have since achieved direct qualification for this season's tournament and will be looking to make a good start to their campaign. With all the group stage matches to be held in Goa, it remains to be seen whether the Gaurs can make the most of the home conditions and impose their game on Al-Rayyan. If they can manage that and get an early goal, you never know what might happen.
What time does FC Goa vs Al-Rayyan start?
The match kicks off at 10:30 pm on Wednesday, 14th April 2021.
What is the venue for the FC Goa vs Al-Rayyan match?
The Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda, Goa, will be the venue for all six of FC Goa's group stage games.
How can you watch the FC Goa vs Al-Rayyan match live?
Star Network India have confirmed that the match will be telecast live on Star Sports 3 from 10:30 pm on Wednesday. Viewers can also catch all the action live on Disney+ Hotstar.
FC Goa ACL Squad
Goalkeepers: Mohammad Nawaz, Naveen Kumar, Shubham Dhas, Dheeraj Singh Moirangthem
Defenders: Sanson Pereira, Seriton Fernandes, Leander D'Cunha, Iván González (Spain), Mohamed Ali, James Donachie (Australia), Aibanbha Dohling, Saviour Gama, Adil Khan
Midfielders: Edu Bedia (Spain), Glan Martins, Princeton Rebello, Brandon Fernandes, Phrangki Buam, Redeem Tlang, Makan Winkle Chothe, Alexander Romario Jesuraj, Amarjit Singh Kiyam, Romeo Fernandes
Forwards: Jorge Ortiz (Spain), Devendra Murgaonkar, Ishan Pandita