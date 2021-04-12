When FC Goa take the field against Al-Rayyan SC on Wednesday, it will be the first time that an Indian club features in the group stages of the AFC Champions League (ACL). However, that is just the start. The Gaurs will have to play out of their skins to get a good result against the Qatari outfit who are coached by former Paris Saint-Germain manager Laurent Blanc. They will also have to contend with the likes of former FC Porto star Yacine Brahimi and prolific Ivorian striker Yohan Boli which is easier said than done.

The Qatari side made it to the playoffs in last season's AFC Champions League campaign and bowed out to Iranian club Esteghlal Tehran FC. Like FC Goa, they have since achieved direct qualification for this season's tournament and will be looking to make a good start to their campaign. With all the group stage matches to be held in Goa, it remains to be seen whether the Gaurs can make the most of the home conditions and impose their game on Al-Rayyan. If they can manage that and get an early goal, you never know what might happen.