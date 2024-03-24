I-League 2: FC Bengaluru United secures hard-fought win over Maharashtra Oranje FC

FC Bengaluru United staged a remarkable comeback, clinching a thrilling 2-1 victory over Maharashtra Oranje FC under sunny skies at the Dravid Padukone CSE as the I-League 2 season resumed after a hiatus.



The Bengaluru outfit began erratically, conceding a penalty in the first half, but picked up the pace in the second. A defensive error saw Ashley equalize with his freekick in the 64th minute.

FC Bengaluru United continued to apply the pressure and were soon rewarded with the match-winning goal – Faiz scoring in the 87th minute, to get FC Bengaluru United off to a winning start with the season resumption.

The Bengaluru outfit initially struggled to find its rhythm, grappling to regain momentum following the break. Oranje FC capitalized on this lethargic start, breaking the deadlock close to the end of the first half with a well-converted penalty.

However, the setback failed to deter FC Bengaluru United's resolve. It emerged rejuvenated in the second half, displaying a renewed sense of cohesion and determination. Taking control of possession and playing with intent, it relentlessly pushed forward in search of an equaliser.

Its persistence paid off in the 64th minute when Ashley delivered a precise freekick into the box, exploiting a defensive error from Oranje to level the scoreline.

With the momentum firmly in its favour, FC Bengaluru United continued to press forward. In the 87th minute, the decisive moment arrived as Faiz rose to the occasion. A brilliantly executed short corner routine saw the ball played back to Feroz near the halfway line, who delivered a pinpoint chip into the box. Faiz met the cross with a powerful header, sealing the victory with a well-deserved goal.

Faiz's stellar performance throughout the match earned him praise, with his decisive goal proving to be the defining moment in FC Bengaluru United's hard-fought triumph. FC Bengaluru United now travel to Navi Mumbai for its next game against Kenkre FC on March 29.